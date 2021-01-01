Sensors for pulp and paper applications

October 2021

Some of the toughest challenges for sensors are found in the pulp and paper industry. Here, high temperatures and a contaminated environment make it difficult for optical sensors to operate accurately and reliably. This is when Telco infrared sensors come into their own because of the five core values i.e. not affected by airborne contamination, alignment, vibration, extraneous light and water resistance better than IP67. Applications include edge control, loop control and paper break detection.

A two-channel amplifier consisting of two sets of light transmitters (LT) and two sets of light receivers (LR) are mounted on the same side of the roll, or on opposite sides, whatever suits the customer, to track the edge of the roll and the same mounting can be used for loop control.

A Telco diffuse proximity infrared sensor with an adjustable sensing range of 0–5 metres can be used in the application for paper break detection. The range is further extendable by using a reflector to achieve distances up to 12 metres. The sensors track and trace the reflector and are not hindered by steam, moisture or vibration. A simple adjustment of the potentiometer enables the devices to ‘see through’ the contamination with laser-sharp accuracy.

