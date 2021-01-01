SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

October 2021 SAIMC

The virtual branch event held in August was all about switching technology.

Today, so much is being done and discussed around how to bring objects, things and yesterday’s technology into a digital world, that this month we decided to dial our minds back a little and focus on switching technology. Mechanical switches to this day fulfil an important role of early warning, control of high and low limits, and probably in most cases, asset protection.

Our August technology evening focused on the construction of mechanical potential-free switches, how they work, and how to choose the right specification characteristics to bring success to your process. The session was hosted by Mr Deepak Ganesan, the product manager for switching technology at Switzer, a division of the WIKA Group. In the end we found out that even these ‘ancient’ technologies showed key relevance in industrial and process applications of CNG, hydraulic compressors and pumping equipment.

The branch thanks the WIKA Group and Deepak Ganesan for hosting the event.

Credit(s)

