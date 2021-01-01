SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

The virtual branch event held in August was all about switching technology.
Today, so much is being done and discussed around how to bring objects, things and yesterday’s technology into a digital world, that this month we decided to dial our minds back a little and focus on switching technology. Mechanical switches to this day fulfil an important role of early warning, control of high and low limits, and probably in most cases, asset protection.
Our August technology evening focused on the construction of mechanical potential-free switches, how they work, and how to choose the right specification characteristics to bring success to your process. The session was hosted by Mr Deepak Ganesan, the product manager for switching technology at Switzer, a division of the WIKA Group. In the end we found out that even these ‘ancient’ technologies showed key relevance in industrial and process applications of CNG, hydraulic compressors and pumping equipment.
The branch thanks the WIKA Group and Deepak Ganesan for hosting the event.
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO October 2021

Last month I elaborated on the big question: What are assessors looking for?
Today I would like to talk to you about the new CPD requirements. This is especially important to companies who will apply
SAIMC: Durban branch October 2021

The September virtual technology evening was presented by Eric Carter of turboTRAIN, entitled 'Instrumentation fault finding'. He addressed the questions: Why is it problematic? and: What can be done
SAIMC: Vaal branch October 2021

After some scheduling problems resulting in missing a monthly technical evening, the Vaal branch hosted SICK Automation to discuss 'Dust and gas measurement principles'. Our presenter for the evening
SAIMC: Cape Town branch October 2021

Last month's technology evening was hosted online and presented by Jaco Markwat and Leonard Smit of Element 8. The theme 'Where's my data?' related to improving communication between different organisational
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO September 2021

The registration process for people doing engineering work according to the Identification of Engineering Work, (IoEW) document gazetted in March, will start in earnest next year.
Surnames A through
SAIMC: Durban branch September 2021

Kevin Preston of Phoenix Contact kindly presented at the virtual Durban branch technology meeting in August. Kevin is group manager IMA & IE at Phoenix Contact and is responsible for the interface,
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch September 2021

Once again, the Johannesburg branch technology evening had to held virtually. We were happy to have Stahl SA involved, with Diogo Fidalgo doing a presentation on 'Ethernet and network technologies for
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO July 2021

The Identification of Engineering Work that has been in the making since 2000, was eventually gazetted in March this year. People now have roughly three years to comply – depending on your surname.
...
SAIMC: Durban branch July 2021

The Durban branch held its latest technology meeting via Zoom on the first Wednesday of June. Bryan Baxter explained the importance of effective cybersecurity for industrial networks – something which
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch July 2021
First hybrid meeting
Following lockdowns, shutdowns and the second wave, the Johannesburg branch rolled out a combined/online meeting for May, hosted by Adroit Technologies.

Dave Wibberley spoke on
Dave Wibberley spoke on ...