SAIMC: Durban branch

The September virtual technology evening was presented by Eric Carter of turboTRAIN, entitled ‘Instrumentation fault finding’. He addressed the questions: Why is it problematic? and: What can be done to improve it?
Eric discussed some of the common deficiencies when identifying problems and noted that things were often escalated, or components replaced unnecessarily, due to a lack of basic knowledge such as the application of Ohm’s or Faraday’s laws, as well as a lack of understanding of concepts like the minimum voltage required to make a device work.
He commented on a general lack of logic in fault finding procedures in both analog and digital systems, with trial and error, which is so inefficient, being a common approach. He showed how training, including the use of graphic illustrations in the form of posters, of which he gave an example, can help to rectify the problems.
The need to develop people and maximise their capabilities was then discussed. Eric pointed out that there were varying standards in educational establishments, which sometimes produced people who lacked essential knowledge and understanding. He also delved into the need for greater communication with the HR department, particularly at the recruitment stage. The need for greater interaction between industry and tertiary education was also highlighted, as was the availability of short courses to help fill gaps in knowledge of people new to industry.
A Q&A; session followed, after which Eric was thanked for an interesting and relevant presentation.
