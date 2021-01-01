Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration



Print this page printer friendly version

Monitoring at GKN Aerospace

October 2021 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

The Swedish company GKN Aerospace produces high-precision parts for aircraft engines and other aerospace applications. To ensure maximum transparency and the highest product quality, the machine tools used in production are all monitored by sensors from ifm electronic. Mikael Alm, IIoT engineer at GKN, explains: “We monitor our machines with the help of sensors, so that everything works perfectly and nothing unexpected happens. For about three years, we have been using vibration sensors from ifm to monitor the spindles in our machine tools.”

Ensuring fault- and trouble-free machining of the workpiece is of the utmost priority. This is the only way to guarantee high product quality. Due to the high machining speed and process forces, quickly reacting diagnostic systems are required that immediately detect damage occurring on the tool and that stop the process immediately, thus preventing damage to the machine and the workpiece. Permanent vibration diagnosis has proven to be the optimum procedure.

Minimum unbalances reveal problems

The centrepiece of this system is a highly sensitive and extremely reliable vibration sensor from ifm electronic, which is mounted directly onto the spindle housing. The vibration sensor of type VSA is a small micromechanical acceleration sensor that continuously detects vibration on non-rotating machine surfaces.

The VSA is so sensitive that it detects even the slightest damage on a milling head. Changes in the cutting forces that may, for example, be caused by a blunt drill or too much swarf are detected and reported to a diagnostic unit. At GKN, the evaluation unit processes signals from up to four vibration sensors can trigger a warning or machine stop in the case of a fault.

Limit values for vibration and collision detection can be stored in the machine controller for each tool, and for every step in the process. To determine them in advance, a program cycle is carried out in teach mode. Individual vibration data and adjustable tolerance values are stored in the controller for each tool. If those values are exceeded during machining, this is interpreted as an error and provides a warning message or stops the machining depending on the amplitude of the vibration.

Another protective function is spindle condition monitoring. Wear on the bearings of the complex spindle mechanics is detected and signalled based on unusual vibration characteristics, providing users with additional safety.

Further sensors

The evaluation system has two analog inputs, where additional sensors for monitoring can be integrated. GKN uses many PN7 pressure sensors to control the pressure in the cooling pipe. Since a pressure drop could stop the cooling process and damage the tool and workpiece, sensors signal if the operating pressure drops too low.

GKN connects all sensors to the central controller via the AS-i bus system. A two-wire flat cable transmits signals from up to 127 sensors with the help of AS-i I/O modules to the AS-i master. Bus wiring significantly reduces the cabling costs and provides higher flexibility of installation.

Evaluation

GKN uses Smartobserver to monitor and analyse the machine condition. This software was especially developed by ifm for condition monitoring of installations. All measured sensor values meet here. Next to illustrating all process values and their limits, the software creates trend analyses to help to optimise the production process.

Alm elaborates: “It is important for us to understand what happens during the production process. Our products are very expensive, and we have to be able to make improvements when the processes are not entirely optimum. We use the data from Smartobserver in our own analysis tool, thus making precise assessments and acting accordingly. The extensive alarm management of the ifm software enables condition-based maintenance of the machines.”

Conclusion

With the help of sensors and Smartobserver, machine tools can be monitored reliably. Faults are detected in time and the maintenance operation is calculable and condition-based. This not only saves on costs, but also ensures maximum availability and the highest product quality.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Fax: +27 12 450 0412
Email: info.za@ifm.com
www: www.ifm.com
Articles: More information and articles about ifm - South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Vision sensors from ifm automate production at Opel welding station
September 2021, ifm - South Africa , Sensors & Transducers
The O3D302 vision sensor from ifm electronic is a 3D camera with integrated image evaluation.

Read more...
Gas instrument maintenance made easy
September 2021, Comtest , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Comtest is offering iNet Exchange that allows customers to say goodbye to gas instrument maintenance and say hello to an always-ready instrument fleet.

Read more...
Compressed air purity analyser
September 2021, Artic Driers International , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
These SUTO-iTEC units ensure that c/air systems comply with the relevant ISO 8573 air standard.

Read more...
Remote monitoring for CP systems
August 2021, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
PowerView iREF8 allows businesses to add remote monitoring to existing cathodic protection (CP) systems.

Read more...
Online monitoring of haul trucks
August 2021, SKF South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
IMx-16 Multilog online monitoring systems on two mobile mining haul trucks at a leading copper mine in Zambia predict critical component failures and allow for planned predictive maintenance procedures to be carried out.

Read more...
Monitoring oil and gas pipelines
August 2021, RJ Connect , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Moxa’s MDS-G4020 series offers a modular platform that can be fitted with fibre interfaces to connect pipeline subsystems to a control centre over long distances.

Read more...
Non-contact meter for voltage measurements
August 2021, Comtest , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The new Fluke 377 FC and 378 FC Non-Contact Voltage True-RMS AC/DC Clamp Meters can measure voltage and current simultaneously without touching a live wire.

Read more...
Optimum efficiency at healthcare facilities
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Comtest , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Comtest solutions to help surpass safety standards with optimum efficiency.

Read more...
Remove water from factory air
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, SMC Corporation South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
A leading cause of costly downtime and emergency maintenance is water vapour and the resulting condensed water that is trapped in factory compressed air.

Read more...
Mitigating manufacturing downtime with smart services
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Schneider Electric South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The reliability of equipment forms a fundamental part of business sustainability, particularly when it comes to production continuity and downtime avoidance.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved