Connected test tools

Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Maintenance teams make better, faster decisions by having real-time access to historical records of the machinery to be maintained, which can be shared with team members and supervisors. Yet historical data is usually only accessible back in the office, and team members are rarely in the same place at the same time. The Fluke Connect system solves these problems while increasing the safety of technicians working with energised equipment.
Fluke Connect is a set of tools and a smartphone app that let maintenance technicians capture, securely store and share data with their teams from the field. It helps them make better decisions faster by being able to view all temperature, mechanical, electrical and vibration measurements for each equipment asset, in one place.
More than 20 Fluke tools connect wirelessly with the Fluke Connect app, including digital multimeters, infrared cameras, insulation testers, process meters and specific voltage, current and temperature models.
Technicians can add a comprehensive set of measurements and infrared images to Fluke Cloud storage from wherever they’re working. The data is automatically stored, eliminating the need to write down measurements and letting others see what the technician sees from other locations.
Team collaboration is made easy with ShareLive video calls, which let technicians share measurements with other team members in real-time, and get approvals for repairs, or questions answered, without leaving the field.
The Fluke Connect app features EquipmentLog records, which let technicians assign measurements to specific equipment, creating a history of test measurement data that helps them identify problems and make better decisions. And TrendIt lets them instantly graph data and share findings, helping to identify trends and quickly make informed decisions.
Fluke Cloud secure data storage
Fluke Cloud storage infrastructure is one of the most flexible and secure cloud computing environments available. The Fluke Cloud storage service provider uses state-of-the-art electronic surveillance, multi-factor access control systems and 24/7 staffing at its data centres. The servers have built-in firewalls, encrypted data storage and secure access specifically designed to protect data. To watch the product video visit www.bit.ly/2SjPysg
