Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Valves, Actuators & Pump Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Smart pumping – a new era in water management and supply

October 2021 Valves, Actuators & Pump Control

The world is currently faced with outdated water management infrastructure that threatens to spiral out of control as the globe’s population grows. According to the United Nations, the world’s urban population will reach 6,2 billion in 2050 and subsequent demand for water will be considerable.

Water and wastewater utilities and service providers will on a local and national level be responsible for meeting the above demand whilst driving down costs and modernising infrastructure at the same time.

It is a tall order that is faced by many countries in the world including South Africa. The good news is that investment in water and wastewater R&D; is driving forward an era where new technologies provide water in an energy efficient and enhanced manner.

These technological advancements will improve the efficiency of key processes such as water extraction, purification and transportation. Energy plays a critical role in these overall efficiency strides as it is utilised for extraction, transformation, water resource delivery, reconditioning and release.

In fact, it’s estimated that up to 8% of the energy produced globally is used to lift groundwater, pump it through pipes and treat it. This figure is even higher in developed countries.

Smart pumping

Enter smart pumping which can address the high cost and energy usage challenges faced by private and municipality-managed facilities. The concept of smart pumping, also known as intelligent pumping systems, combines higher efficiencies with sensors and software to regulate and control flow or pressure. This leads to energy savings, increased equipment lifetime and maintenance cost reductions.

In order to understand smart pumping, it is important to look at the components. Water pumps, for example, are a vital cog in the smart pumping engine and if used optimally can improve energy efficiency.

However, pumps form part of a larger physical infrastructure (of pumping operations) which include electric motors and variable speed drives. Together this trio of components (pump + drive + motor) also known as the complete drive module (CDM) can provide true efficiency gains.

Smart pumping systems distinguish themselves from traditional systems through the ability to automatically share information to improve efficiency. For example, a variable speed drive can recognise the levels of activity for both motors and pumps (from idle to partial load conditions, to full capacity and overload) and automatically make the proper adjustments to ensure that a pump operates as close to its BEP (best efficiency point) and at improved motor efficiencies.

Therefore, in a smart pumping environment, the ability to determine, monitor and even to take corrective measures can be programmed into the CDM solution. This enables operators to run the pumps at near BEP throughout the lifecycle of pumping systems.

However, to gain the most from smart pumping, utilities and service providers should consider the following:

• Introducing energy consumption measurement devices into the water/wastewater architecture. Data from energy meters enables improvements in energy efficiency and allows for proactive, low-cost maintenance.

• Deploying modern controllers with high intelligence for improved security, reduced commissioning time and better regulation compliance.

• Enabling ‘smart’ visibly into the network of pumping systems through the deployment of remote monitoring. This reduces both maintenance and energy costs.

Ultimately, smart pumping can safeguard water and wastewater expenditure and maintenance, leading to a world that readily meets the demand of growing global population.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Schubert & Salzer and Macsteel
September 2021, Macsteel Service Centres , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The demand on valves, particularly in tyre production plants, is extreme with tyre curing presses working constantly at high temperatures and pressures.

Read more...
Chinese LNG tanker fitted with ARCA anti-surge valves
September 2021, Valve & Automation , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
ARCA anti-surge valves avoid surging by accurately adjusting the gas circulation or blow-off flow, effectively protecting the safety of the compressor unit.

Read more...
Electrified subsea actuator for offshore production
September 2021 , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Bosch Rexroth has engineered the SVA R2 Subsea Valve Actuator as a disruptive innovation for electrically actuating valves in the subsea process industry. It can replace conventional hydraulic cylinders ...

Read more...
Eliminate bearing failures in TOVs
August 2021, Valve & Automation , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Bearing failures are among the highest root causes of failure in triple offset valves (TOV) for tight shutoff applications. This issue is directly attributed to the need to have metal bearings with very ...

Read more...
Locally manufactured knife gate valves
August 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
BMG and Abrasive Flow Solutions (AFS) play a major role in the local valves sector, through the design, distribution, supply and support of a broad range of slurry related valves.

Read more...
Smart buildings can start today
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Schneider Electric South Africa , IT in Manufacturing
Connecting devices with software and data insights to create smart buildings can unlock tremendous value, particularly in the current economic climate.

Read more...
Mitigating manufacturing downtime with smart services
Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2021, Schneider Electric South Africa , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The reliability of equipment forms a fundamental part of business sustainability, particularly when it comes to production continuity and downtime avoidance.

Read more...
Protect your pump and keep it longer
July 2021, Elemental Analytics , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Unexpectedly losing a pump is often an expensive or even a dangerous problem in a chemical plant.

Read more...
Locally valves manufactured for tailings pipeline
June 2021 , Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The AFS manufacturing plant in Benoni is equipped with advanced equipment and is supported by specialists who offer dependable technical support to ensure the optimum safety, efficiency and extended service life of every system.

Read more...
Optimising buildings for low-occupancy
June 2021, Schneider Electric South Africa , News
For building managers, facilities managers, owners and operators, having buildings at low or zero occupancy for extended periods of time, means a significant change in operating requirements and a need to adjust building systems accordingly.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved