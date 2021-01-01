BMG gearboxes for railway maintenance

October 2021 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

BMG’s Dinamic Oil gearboxes, which are supplied with 22 kW brake motors, are used to lift, turn and hold railway coaches during maintenance procedures like welding and machining. A notable feature of this system is enhanced safety during operation. Prior to the introduction of these planetary gear units, large overhead cranes were used for lifting, turning and holding during maintenance and this was a highly dangerous operation.

These planetary gear units have a nominal output torque of 210 000 Nm and turn 15 T railway coaches at 1 rev/min. Other advantages of these energy-saving units include efficiency at low rpm, easy access for maintenance, a smaller box for a given load and a wide range of ratio permutations.

The Italian range of Dinamic Oil planetary gearboxes is distributed exclusively in southern Africa by BMG, which offers a technical advisory and support service to ensure efficient performance and extended service life of every system. Substantial stock is held to ensure quick and efficient delivery throughout the entire southern African region.

For more information contact Kelly Mac Iver, BMG, +27 82 453 7347 , kellym@bmgworld.net, www.bmgworld.net

Credit(s)

Bearing Man Group t/a BMG





