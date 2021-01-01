BMG gearboxes for railway maintenance

October 2021
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
BMG’s Dinamic Oil gearboxes, which are supplied with 22 kW brake motors, are used to lift, turn and hold railway coaches during maintenance procedures like welding and machining. A notable feature of this system is enhanced safety during operation. Prior to the introduction of these planetary gear units, large overhead cranes were used for lifting, turning and holding during maintenance and this was a highly dangerous operation.
These planetary gear units have a nominal output torque of 210 000 Nm and turn 15 T railway coaches at 1 rev/min. Other advantages of these energy-saving units include efficiency at low rpm, easy access for maintenance, a smaller box for a given load and a wide range of ratio permutations.
The Italian range of Dinamic Oil planetary gearboxes is distributed exclusively in southern Africa by BMG, which offers a technical advisory and support service to ensure efficient performance and extended service life of every system. Substantial stock is held to ensure quick and efficient delivery throughout the entire southern African region.
Gas instrument maintenance made easy September 2021, Comtest
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Comtest is offering iNet Exchange that allows customers to say goodbye to gas instrument maintenance and say hello to an always-ready instrument fleet.
Read more...V-belts designed for food applications September 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
, Motion Control & Drives
BMG supplies a wide range of power transmission components, designed to enhance efficiency and safety in the food and beverage sector.
Read more...Compressed air purity analyser September 2021, Artic Driers International
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
These SUTO-iTEC units ensure that c/air systems comply with the relevant ISO 8573 air standard.
Read more...Remote monitoring for CP systems August 2021, Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
PowerView iREF8 allows businesses to add remote monitoring to existing cathodic protection (CP) systems.
Read more...BMG boosts solutions through Heko products August 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
, News
Through the supply and support of Heko products, BMG has boosted its solutions service to customers wanting to optimise the efficiency of their bulk material conveyor systems.
Read more...Online monitoring of haul trucks August 2021, SKF South Africa
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
IMx-16 Multilog online monitoring systems on two mobile mining haul trucks at a leading copper mine in Zambia predict critical component failures and allow for planned predictive maintenance procedures to be carried out.
Read more...Monitoring oil and gas pipelines August 2021, RJ Connect
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Moxa’s MDS-G4020 series offers a modular platform that can be fitted with fibre interfaces to connect pipeline subsystems to a control centre over long distances.
Read more...Locally manufactured knife gate valves August 2021, Bearing Man Group t/a BMG
, Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
BMG and Abrasive Flow Solutions (AFS) play a major role in the local valves sector, through the design, distribution, supply and support of a broad range of slurry related valves.
Read more...Non-contact meter for voltage measurements August 2021, Comtest
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The new Fluke 377 FC and 378 FC Non-Contact Voltage True-RMS AC/DC Clamp Meters can measure voltage and current simultaneously without touching a live wire.