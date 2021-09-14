Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation new
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Rockwell Automation launches TechEd Tuesdays

October 2021 News

Rockwell Automation has announced the launch of an exciting new digital training experience called TechEd Tuesdays, as an extension of its highly popular TechEd EMEA event.

TechEd Tuesdays will be a flexible, interactive training experience blending online theory with practical sessions over a 10-week course to facilitate knowledge sharing and understanding of Rockwell Automation products and solutions. The series will be offered to all customers and partners, including system integrators, distributors, OEMs and end-users.

For 10 weeks, from 14 September, specialists at Rockwell Automation will hold a half-day session every Tuesday, split into five modules (Smart Devices, Smart Machines, Smart Systems, Process Control and IoT). Each module will include a theoretical session with Q&A, followed by an optional practical session the following week. This cycle of 10 weeks will be repeated three times over the coming 12 months, with participants able to sign up for practical labs once they’ve completed the half-day theory the week before.

Ground-breaking interactive platform

Jan Van Den Bossche, senior director, Technology and Domain Expertise EMEA, Rockwell Automation, said: “TechEd Tuesdays is more than just an online webinar. The most attractive part of our annual TechEd EMEA event was the chance for our customers to get practical, hands-on experience with our technology. We knew we had to find a way to integrate that into our virtual training, so we utilised onCourse, our digital platform that offers hands-on lab experience, where users can virtually access and physically control information and automation assets.”

onCourse connects Rockwell Automation assets to virtual machines, which are then programmed, operated and tested as operational digital twins. Unlike other learning experiences of this type, TechEd Tuesdays and the onCourse labs are free for all participants, offering a unique opportunity for users to engage with like-minded peers, while deepening and diversifying their technical skills and knowledge to succeed in the future of digitalised manufacturing.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer our customers and partners something that positively impacts the industry as a whole,” commented Gregoire de Clercq, EMEA marketing director, Rockwell Automation. “And while we’re looking forward to seeing our customers in person at our next TechEd EMEA event in October 2022, we can’t wait to make the most of this unique opportunity to continue both our growth and theirs over the next 12 months.”

TechEd Tuesdays will run in three cycles (starting September 2021, February 2022 and May 2022) in the leadup to the return of TechEd EMEA in Gothenburg, in October 2022. Registration opened on 16 August and the first session will kick off on 14 September 2021. Spaces for the practical sessions are limited and will operate on a first-come first-served basis. To register https://tinyurl.com/k48bjc27


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 654 9700
Fax: +27 11 654 9702
Email: mjunius@rockwellautomation.com
www: www.rockwellautomation.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Rockwell Automation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From the editor's desk: Is additive manufacturing poised to go mainstream?
March 2021, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) , News
As digital manufacturing technology pushes its way further towards the production floor, additive manufacturing (3D printing) is emerging as a viable option to complement the more traditional methods ...

Read more...
Festo's life science webinar on gas handling opens up new horizons
September 2021, Festo South Africa , News
How piezo technology more efficiently regulates flow rate and pressure.

Read more...
Female talent switches on to engineering careers with ABB
September 2021, ABB South Africa , News
ABB’s Sustainability Strategy incorporates driving social progress, equality and diversity to create safe, fair and inclusive working environments and support community building.

Read more...
MESA Africa – call for papers 2021
September 2021, MESA Africa NPC , News
We invite you – the manufacturing community – to submit papers showcasing your success stories and inspiring ideas, coping under restrictions, and illustrating this year’s theme: The Art of the Possible: Manufacturing Without Limits.

Read more...
Hazardous locations seminar and cable gland training
September 2021, Pratley , News
The courses equip artisans and engineers with the skills needed to gain maximum benefit from Pratley’s electrical products.

Read more...
Endress+Hauser integrates concentration measurement specialist
September 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
SensAction was founded in 2008 and has been part of the Endress+Hauser Group since 2017.

Read more...
Omron joins The Valuable 500
September 2021, Omron Electronics , News
The Valuable 500 aims to get leaders of multinational companies to bring about changes in business, society and the economy so that persons with disabilities can realise their true potential.

Read more...
Endress+Hauser honours its inventors
September 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa , News
More than 500 inventors gathered virtually for Endress+Hauser’s 21st Innovators’ Meeting.

Read more...
Neles to acquire the valve and pump businesses of Flowrox
September 2021, Neles South Africa , News
Neles has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire the valve and pump businesses of the Finland-based technology company, Flowrox.

Read more...
Bosch Holdings celebrates 60 years
September 2021 , News
In 1961, it was inconceivable for the founders of Bosch Holdings to have known that 60 years later, the company would have expanded into a global operation.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved