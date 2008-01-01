Exacting industrial gearbox requirements met for DRC mine
October 2021
News
SEW-EURODRIVE South Africa found its well-established capabilities and extensive experience tested to the full, when it was contracted by a new copper mine in the DRC to supply conveyer drives capable of operating in an extremely hot and humid environment where heavy downpours of rain are also common.
“One of the key considerations was to ensure sufficient cooling,” explains Andreas Meid, head of department, Engineering. “Fortunately, our upgraded X.e-Series gearbox, together with the different cooling fans that we have available, were up to the task.”
The high humidity in the DRC also meant the standard breather used in the typical southern African environment, for example, was unsuitable. “If we had used a standard breather, where the main consideration is keeping dust out of the gearbox, there would have been a risk of getting moisture inside the unit and reducing the life of the oil and components,” adds Meid. “Our solution was a Des-Case breather that removes the moisture from the air and prevents it from entering the gearbox.”
SEW-EURODRIVE’S journey with the DRC mine began in 2018, when it was contracted to provide gearbox units for the underground conveyors bringing the ore out of the mine. There were subsequent orders for processing plant conveyors and above-ground conveyors.
“We offered what we call a power pack, which comprises a gearbox, a motor and high-speed, low-speed couplings, all mounted on a common base plate,” explains Meid. “We imported the gearboxes from Germany and manufactured the base plates and everything else in South Africa to meet customer requirements. Then we put it all together and shipped it up to the DRC.”
Prior to shipping, testing was conducted at an independent facility with the client present, which gave peace of mind before the packs left South Africa. Once the packages arrived at the mine – in some cases a 4-week road trip exacerbated by Covid-19 border regulations – SEW-EURODRIVE technicians were there to oversee installation and commissioning. The mine began operating in June 2021 and all is proceeding to plan.
“It was not a simple project as the client’s requirements were stringent and there were a large number of units involved,” concludes Meid. “But ultimately, we delivered according to the requirements.”
For more information contact Jana Klut, SEW-EURODRIVE, +27 11 248 7000, jklut@sew.co.za, www.sew-eurodrive.co.za
Further reading:
From the editor's desk: Is additive manufacturing poised to go mainstream?
March 2021, Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
, News
As digital manufacturing technology pushes its way further towards the production floor, additive manufacturing (3D printing) is emerging as a viable option to complement the more traditional methods ...
Read more...
Festo's life science webinar on gas handling opens up new horizons
September 2021, Festo South Africa
, News
How piezo technology more efficiently regulates flow rate and pressure.
Read more...
Female talent switches on to engineering careers with ABB
September 2021, ABB South Africa
, News
ABB’s Sustainability Strategy incorporates driving social progress, equality and diversity to create safe, fair and inclusive working environments and support community building.
Read more...
MESA Africa – call for papers 2021
September 2021, MESA Africa NPC
, News
We invite you – the manufacturing community – to submit papers showcasing your success stories and inspiring ideas, coping under restrictions, and illustrating this year’s theme: The Art of the Possible: Manufacturing Without Limits.
Read more...
Hazardous locations seminar and cable gland training
September 2021, Pratley
, News
The courses equip artisans and engineers with the skills needed to gain maximum benefit from Pratley’s electrical products.
Read more...
Endress+Hauser integrates concentration measurement specialist
September 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa
, News
SensAction was founded in 2008 and has been part of the Endress+Hauser Group since 2017.
Read more...
Omron joins The Valuable 500
September 2021, Omron Electronics
, News
The Valuable 500 aims to get leaders of multinational companies to bring about changes in business, society and the economy so that persons with disabilities can realise their true potential.
Read more...
Endress+Hauser honours its inventors
September 2021, Endress+Hauser South Africa
, News
More than 500 inventors gathered virtually for Endress+Hauser’s 21st Innovators’ Meeting.
Read more...
Neles to acquire the valve and pump businesses of Flowrox
September 2021, Neles South Africa
, News
Neles has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire the valve and pump businesses of the Finland-based technology company, Flowrox.
Read more...
Bosch Holdings celebrates 60 years
September 2021
, News
In 1961, it was inconceivable for the founders of Bosch Holdings to have known that 60 years later, the company would have expanded into a global operation.
Read more...