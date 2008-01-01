Editor's Choice
Demystify plant modernisation

October 2021 News

By Bruce Grobler, regional manager, Nidec Control Techniques.

It is now well understood that technology can offer businesses the cutting edge, putting them ahead of their competitors thanks to increased efficiency. This has been highlighted amid the pandemic, where modernised plants have shown greater resilience while operating under restrictions – empowered by the right technology. Despite this, we see many industrial plants dragging their feet when it comes to upgrading their control technology.

Why is that? The answer is multifaceted. Firstly, there’s the ‘don’t fix what isn’t broken’ mentality. The problem with this is that eventually something will break and it will cause unplanned downtime that is detrimental to the bottom line. Additionally, there’s the risk that a broken part cannot be replaced because spares have been discontinued. This is a very real risk when using older, outdated equipment.

Secondly, there is the perception that migrating to newer technology is unaffordable. But can you afford not to? While capital outlay may seem daunting at first, there is no bigger threat to a business than extended periods of downtime – just think of the disruption caused by power outages, for example. Added to that, there are productivity improvements and energy efficiency rewards to be gained thanks to the nature of today’s high-performance control technology.

Thirdly, there is the perception that modernisation comes with a steep learning curve, as your whole facility must change the way it works to suit new interfaces and functionality. Plant managers can be daunted by the thought of changes brought on by a revamp. They may also be daunted by the time needed for the change-over and the risk that the new system won’t operate as needed – ‘better the devil you know’.

While these fears and concerns are understandable, they are easily navigated by working with the right technology partner. Done right, plant modernisation can be executed smoothly and at a budget and pace that suits you. At Nidec Control Techniques, we ease our customers through the process by starting with a free audit of their current control technology. We then structure a proposal to address the plant’s needs and look at solutions to keep downtime to a minimum. We find a migration path that offers the most cost-effective solution either as an upfront purchase, or in a staged approach to best suit a set budget. We also ensure that our clients are prepared for the change, offering technical expertise and services to facilitate a smooth and minimal-risk transition to newer technology.

The journey doesn’t end once your modernised plant is up and running. In fact, it is just the beginning. This is because you now have access to 24/7 support from our engineering team who are ready to undertake any repairs or replacements you need. Quick, local access to spare parts means there are minimal disruptions to your operations. In addition, newer and more energy-efficient technology means you are driving your utility bill down, while ramping up production.

Modernisation means future-proofing your operations and setting your plant up for success. Nidec Control Techniques can offer you a clear path forward, supported by change management, a clear return on investment, and technical support design to lay your concerns to rest.

For more information contact Bruce Grobler, Nidec Control Techniques, +27 11 462 1941, bruce.grobler@mail.nidec.com, www.nidecautomation.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 462 1740
Fax: +27 11 462 1941
Email: jacqui.gradwell@mail.nidec.com
www: www.controltechniques.com
Articles: More information and articles about Nidec Control Techniques


