BMG and German precision engineers, Getriebebau Nord, entered a partnership agreement in 1996 to assemble, distribute and support Nord Drive Systems throughout southern Africa.
“Nord Drive Systems, developed by Getriebebau Nord and assembled locally by BMG, comprise optimum drive configurations to ensure high-performance mechanical speed control in almost every industry,” says Deon Crous, national product specialist, Nord Drive Systems, BMG. “The modular drives, designed for reliability, energy-efficiency, low noise levels, extended service life and reduced maintenance, are used in applications where frequently changing speeds are essential and where a specifically-defined sequence of movement is required.
“BMG’s Nord IE5+ motor generation, which combines high-efficiency and a compact design, delivers reduced total cost of ownership. The special design of the IE5+ motor and its operation with a frequency inverter, means the same motor variant can be universally used.
“These energy-efficient permanent magnet synchronous motors offer a high power density, have considerably lower losses than the current IE4 series and are particularly well-suited for operation in the partial-load range. Compact IE5+ motors, with lightweight aluminium housings, also require less installation space.
“This range is initially available in a size for power ranges from 0,35 to 1,1%nbsp;kW, with a continuous torque from 1,6 to 4,8 Nm and speeds from 0 to 2100 rpm. Nord plans to eventually include more sizes and various power ratings to this series.”
BMG’s corrosion-resistant Nord IE5+ motors, which have been designed for easy cleaning and wash-downs, are ideal for use in hygiene-sensitive applications and in harsh environments. An integrated encoder forms part of the standard equipment.
Nord IE5+ synchronous motors can be combined with all Nord gear units and drive electronics as a modular system to enhance LogiDrive systems. Standardised geared motor variants, consisting of an energy-saving synchronous motor, a 2-stage helical bevel gear unit and a Nordac Link frequency inverter, have been specially developed for use in intralogistics and airport technology, representing an optimal compromise between energy-efficiency and a reduction of variants.
Solutions are customised to suit each customer’s specific requirements, by utilising the high-overload capacity of the motors and the system’s wide adjustment load range.
