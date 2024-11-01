Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

SEW-EURODRIVE advances industrial performance with next-gen predictive maintenance

I&C February 2026 Motion Control & Drives


As industries intensify their efforts to cut downtime, reduce maintenance costs and operate with greater energy efficiency, the ability to anticipate equipment issues before they occur has become essential. Predictive maintenance, once considered an emerging technology, is now a core requirement for modern operations and SEW-EURODRIVE is driving this evolution with its advanced DriveRadar IoT Suite.

Across sectors ranging from mining and automotive to agriculture, ports, airports, and food and beverage production, reliable drivetrain performance remains non-negotiable. Willem Strydom, business development manager for electronics at SEW-EURODRIVE, says the market is moving rapidly towards smarter asset intelligence. Customers increasingly want deeper, real-time insights into their operations and DriveRadar provides exactly that through an ecosystem of intelligent sensors, edge devices and cloud-based analytics offering complete operational visibility.

Traditional maintenance practices, such as manual plant surveys, are proving inadequate in today’s dynamic production environments. Werner Engelbrecht, works manager at SEW-EURODRIVE, notes that these surveys often become outdated quickly as equipment is replaced or repaired. DriveRadar, by contrast, captures every new item added to the plant, offering a live, accurate and continuously updated asset overview. As plant layouts and equipment evolve, this real-time accuracy becomes vital for effective decision making.

The benefits extend beyond visibility, with predictive capability at the heart of preventing failures. Engelbrecht explains that operators who respond to the system’s insights can avoid catastrophic breakdowns entirely. This also reduces the need for personnel to conduct repetitive physical inspections, freeing human resources for more strategic maintenance work.

A key differentiator of DriveRadar is its reliance on SEW-EURODRIVE’s integrated drivetrain ecosystem rather than third-party add-on sensors. Strydom highlights that the company’s frequency inverters function as highly accurate, multi-function sensors. Each inverter measures time of operation, energy consumption, load and torque, and detects vibrations or shocks − generating hundreds of parameters per device.

With additional motor sensors and advanced vibration sensors where required, DriveRadar collects data such as temperature, ambient conditions, oil levels and ageing indicators, load variations, and vibration signatures extracted directly from motor harmonics.

All this information is combined to create a digital twin of each drivetrain. The digital twin uses AI-driven models to learn normal operating behaviour from the moment equipment is commissioned. Any deviation from this baseline is detected immediately, enabling early identification of bearing damage, prediction of brake lining life, forecasting of oil change intervals, detection of structural faults, and identification of load inefficiencies. Importantly, the system is capable of monitoring non-SEW-EURODRIVE components as well, making it suitable for entire applications such as conveyors or pick-and-place machinery.

Accessibility is another major advantage. DriveRadar allows data to be stored in the SEW-EURODRIVE cloud, the customer’s private cloud or local servers, and can integrate with existing scada systems. Users can access full equipment data and generate reports from mobile devices, including in remote regions using GSM or SIM-based communication. This mobility is particularly valued by maintenance teams who can identify issues immediately without physically walking the plant.

To support customers in adopting these advanced tools, SEW-EURODRIVE has invested extensively in training. The company now offers training both on site and through its Drive Academy in Johannesburg.

For more information contact SEW-EURODRIVE, +27 11 248 7000, [email protected], www.sew-eurodrive.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Extreme pressure additives for oil
Wearcheck Motion Control & Drives
Extreme pressure additives - the other metal guardians in your oil additives - work their magic under pressure.

Read more...
SEW EURODRIVE sets the pace with power packs in African mining
Motion Control & Drives
Comprehensively supporting the mining sector with commodity-specific drive train solutions, SEW-EURODRIVE has cemented its reputation as a trusted partner to the industry, a testament to its customer-centric approach.

Read more...
Anti-wear additives – the metal guardians in your oil
Wearcheck Motion Control & Drives
Anti-wear additives are used to protect against wear and the loss of metal surfaces during mixed-film and boundary-film lubrication.

Read more...
Generation surface drill rig
Motion Control & Drives
Epiroc is launching a new and improved PowerROC T45. This new generation surface drill rig offers increased fuel efficiency and high availability, and is a welcome addition to the PowerROC family.

Read more...
Coke drum integrity project at Canadian oil sands site
Motion Control & Drives
Mammoet supported a leading Canadian energy provider in Alberta’s oil sands with replacing its original eight coke drums.

Read more...
Polymer bearings contribute to heavy lifting success
Motion Control & Drives
Leading dock-levelling and materials-handling specialist, REV Designs & Installations designs and manufactures a wide range of loading, docking and lifting equipment including some of the largest scissor lifts ever produced in the country. A key engineering decision was to move away from greased steel bearings and fully adopt igus high-performance polymer bearings across the key pivot points of the new lifts.

Read more...
Press technology enhances performance and product quality at tissue machines
Valmet South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Valmet has been selected to replace five existing tissue machine shoe presses with its state-of-the-art Advantage ViscoNip press technology for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing in China.

Read more...
OEM-standard repairs for industrial gear units
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG, the official OEM for Hansen gearboxes, is authorised to repair Hansen industrial gear units in strict accordance with the manufacturer’s documented procedures, preserving the design tolerances and operational reliability required in demanding industrial environments.

Read more...
Fast hoist for wind turbines
Motion Control & Drives
RUD neXera offers time and cost savings in wind turbine maintenance.

Read more...
How FUCHS Is Tackling Mining’s Maintenance Skills Crisis
Motion Control & Drives
FUCHS LUBRICANTS SOUTH AFRICA is taking significant strides to address one of the mining sector’s most pressing issues, the erosion of maintenance capability on the ground.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved