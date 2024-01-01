World’s strongest land-based crane
October 2024
Motion Control & Drives
Mammoet, the world’s largest engineered heavy lifting and transport company, has launched the world’s strongest land-based crane, the SK6000. As populations grow, so do our energy needs. The SK6000 redefines the scale of human construction, allowing large energy and infrastructure projects to build from bigger pieces in parallel, and reaching first power sooner and more cost effectively.
The SK6000 has a key role in offshore wind, where fast growth of components in recent years has led to supply chain issues. Lifting 3000 t to a height of 220 m, the SK6000 ensures that wind farms in the planning phase can be safely executed and delivered.
In the oil and gas sector, the SK6000 delivers reduced integration times to offshore floating projects, while onshore, new build and expansion projects can be delivered with increased uptime. Both scopes then benefit from modular construction techniques that allow critical path components to be simultaneously built offsite anywhere in the world, before transporting to site ahead of installation.
As more new-build nuclear plants are greenlit, the SK6000 helps the sector to benefit from similar tried-and-tested construction methodologies, helping projects to reach completion sooner and deliver low-carbon energy to communities.
The SK6000 has a maximum capacity of 6000 tons, utilising 4200 tons of ballast to lift with a maximum ground bearing pressure of 30 t/m2. The crane design uses containerisation techniques for ease of deployment, and can be transported using shipping containers to any location worldwide. It also offers full electric power capability from battery or supply from the grid, allowing customers to reduce the carbon impact of projects significantly.
“This crane is truly a world record feat of engineering, with a production schedule to match”, said Gavin Kerr, director of Global Services at Mammoet. “Hundreds of colleagues have been directly involved with its development across the business. There are very few companies, if any, that could have brought this crane into reality, and we are immensely proud to be able to do so.”
For more information contact David Shaw, Mammoet Global, +31 622 63 5062, david.leon.shaw@mammoet.com, www.mammoet.com
Further reading:
ABB’s value-adding products and solutions
ABB South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
A technology leader driving the digital transformation of industries, with a history of innovation spanning over 130 years, ABB had a major presence at Electra Mining Africa 2024.
Read more...
Hexapod for high-precision positioning and motion tasks
Motion Control & Drives
Aerotech, the specialist for motion control and positioning systems, presents its new hexapod. The HEX150-125HL is suitable for high-precision positioning and motion tasks down to the nanometre range.
Read more...
FUCHS mining lubricants range
Motion Control & Drives
Ongoing pressure on commodity prices and reduced output has seen the global mining industry focus increasingly on energy efficiency and optimising production. “There is a major emphasis on cutting costs, especially in terms of proactive maintenance, which is where our products play a key role,” says, national manager, mining Africa at FUCHS Lubricants South Africa.
Read more...
Machinery breakdown: mitigation and preparation
Motion Control & Drives
Any business relying on machinery and equipment for its operations is exposed to the probability of significant financial losses due to a breakdown of a key piece of machinery that isn’t quickly or easily replaced or repaired.
Read more...
Kama expands its welding and cutting capability
Motion Control & Drives
Kama Coils and Transformers has acquired the exclusive agency for Hugong Welding Machines, a global leader in welding and cutting technology. Hugong welding machines are renowned for their cutting-edge technology and superior performance in welding and cutting applications.
Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE’s growing local range drives entry into new markets
SEW-EURODRIVE
Motion Control & Drives
SEW-EURODRIVE has rolled out an even greater selection of planetary drives as part of its strategy to ‘close the loop’ in its product offerings by expanding into more industry sectors.
Read more...
High-performance motion control system
Motion Control & Drives
Aerotech will be presenting its high-performance motion control and positioning systems at SPS in Nuremberg in November. This year’s highlight is the latest version 2.8 of its Automation1 motion control platform.
Read more...
2-in-1 drive system for horizontal, inclined or vertical applications
Motion Control & Drives
RUD’s innovative 2-in-1 drive system, stands out for its flexible deflection ranging from 90 to 180°. This feature allows the chain drive system to be used for horizontal, ascending, and vertical movements.
Read more...
Wind turbine solutions to support the energy transition
Motion Control & Drives
A range of wind turbine lubricants is available from African Group Lubricants, the authorised distributor of Mobil lubricants in southern Africa. These include the Mobil SHC Gear 320 WT fully synthetic gear oil for wind turbines, which has such long-lasting durability that it comes with a ten-year warranty.
Read more...
R20 million crane modernisation programme
Motion Control & Drives
Konecranes and Demag South Africa was recently awarded a R20 million crane electrical modernisation contract for an industrial company based in southern Africa.
Read more...