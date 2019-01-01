Mining industry upgrade: From ageing systems to maximum capacity

September 2025 System Integration & Control Systems Design

Iritron recently undertook a major upgrade in the mining sector, focusing on washing and screening plants, jigs, thickeners, tailings, water systems, conveyors and reclaimers.

The goal was twofold: to upgrade ageing equipment to the latest technologies and to ensure that all systems met current legal and compliance standards. This included significant enhancements to scada and PLC equipment, as well as upgrades to the entire network infrastructure.

The challenge: The biggest hurdle lay in the end user's commitment to replace and upgrade equipment that was still functional but ageing. To address this, the team demonstrated the reliability of modern technologies and showed how downtime risks could be dramatically reduced. Importantly, the upgrades were designed with future expansion already in mind.

The solution: By introducing the latest scada software, PLC equipment and advanced engineering standards and tools, Iritron transformed the operation. The result was not only equipment utilisation at maximum capacity, but also refurbished and compliant systems that now align with legislative requirements.

Looking ahead: If there was one lesson from this project, it would be the value of a phased upgrade approach, ensuring smoother transitions and even less disruption to ongoing production.

Why Iritron: What sets Iritron apart is its role as a comprehensive, end-to-end engineering partner. They don’t just provide technology, they understand the client’s business and challenges, and deliver solutions that combine reliability, compliance and long-term vision.

Iritron Tel +27 12 349 2919 [email protected] www.iritron.co.za





