Gottwald drives upgrade: Ports and harbours

September 2025

Project outcome

The project successfully extended the crane’s operational life by modernising its drives and upgrading to new technologies, ensuring compliance with today’s service and performance standards.

Biggest challenge and solution

Three major challenges defined this project:

• • Protected proprietary software: The solution was to re-engineer the system to modern standards.

• • A highly optimised crane with redundant safety systems: The re-engineering process had to maintain the same levels of optimisation and safety.

• • Remote location in Africa: With no internet and limited local facilities, the team adapted by working flexibly, taking each day as it came and embracing the environment to get the job done.

Key technologies and tools

The upgrade was powered by Siemens Simocrane Software and DCM Drives, marking a major step forward in crane modernisation.

One thing we’d do differently

The team acknowledges that they underestimated the challenges and would allow more time and budget in future projects of this complexity.

Unique selling point

This is the first time in the world that Simocrane has been implemented on a crane like this.

Credit(s)

Abacus Automation





