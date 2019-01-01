Gottwald drives upgrade: Ports and harbours

Control system upgrade: Smelting
Systems Automation & Management recently completed a major control system upgrade in the smelting industry. The project was delivered on budget and achieved a positive ROI for the client.
Agogo Integrated West Hub Project: FPSO/subsea offshore Angola
The Agogo Integrated West Hub project represents a historic milestone in the FPSO and subsea industry, achieving first oil offshore of Angola. This project is the first FPSO deployment since ANPG’s establishment in 2019, and the first major project for Azule Energy since 2022.
Digital transformation from the edge DirectLogic Automation
Edge-enabled PLCs are an accessible and affordable way for most users to collect and create value from use field-sourced data.
Powering southern Africa's industrial evolution for over five decades Oilpower
Established in 1974, Oilpower is a recognised name in South Africa’s hydraulic and pneumatic sector. What started as a small, family-run business has matured into a highly structured operation with specialised teams, experienced engineers and a reputation for technical excellence and reliability. Oilpower is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year
Metal plant automation upgrade ABB South Africa
A combined compressor house (CCH) control system replacement project, undertaken by NJC, an ABB Authorised Value Provider (AVP), has won high praise from client ArcelorMittal.
SIs - the channel's conductors of light Schneider Electric South Africa
Today’s original equipment manufacturers are innovators in the truest sense, driving the absolute newest in technological advancement. While they develop advanced and often groundbreaking solutions, it is the system integrators who bring these innovations to life.
The symbiotic relationship between OEMs and SIs Schneider Electric South Africa
Editor's Choice System Integration & Control Systems Design
While businesses tend to turn directly to original equipment manufacturers OEMs or vendors when embarking on IT projects, the role of the SI as a key facilitator and partner cannot be overstated.
Flexible and precise dispensing technology Beckhoff Automation
The Scheugenpflug ProcessModule axis system forms the basis of Atlas Copco’s dispensing and screwing cells and a flexible integration platform for general contractors and machine builders. Precise process sequences are ensured by TwinCAT CNC and servo drive technology from Beckhoff.
