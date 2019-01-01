Editor's Choice
Gottwald drives upgrade: Ports and harbours

September 2025 System Integration & Control Systems Design

Project outcome

The project successfully extended the crane’s operational life by modernising its drives and upgrading to new technologies, ensuring compliance with today’s service and performance standards.

Biggest challenge and solution

Three major challenges defined this project:

• • Protected proprietary software: The solution was to re-engineer the system to modern standards.

• • A highly optimised crane with redundant safety systems: The re-engineering process had to maintain the same levels of optimisation and safety.

• • Remote location in Africa: With no internet and limited local facilities, the team adapted by working flexibly, taking each day as it came and embracing the environment to get the job done.

Key technologies and tools

The upgrade was powered by Siemens Simocrane Software and DCM Drives, marking a major step forward in crane modernisation.

One thing we’d do differently

The team acknowledges that they underestimated the challenges and would allow more time and budget in future projects of this complexity.

Unique selling point

This is the first time in the world that Simocrane has been implemented on a crane like this.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 702 5767
Email: [email protected]
www: www.abacus-automation.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Abacus Automation


Further reading:

Control system upgrade: Smelting
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Systems Automation & Management recently completed a major control system upgrade in the smelting industry. The project was delivered on budget and achieved a positive ROI for the client.

Read more...
Mining industry upgrade: From ageing systems to maximum capacity
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Iritron recently undertook a major upgrade in the mining sector, focusing on washing and screening plants, jigs, thickeners, tailings, water systems, conveyors and reclaimers.

Read more...
Agogo Integrated West Hub Project: FPSO/subsea offshore Angola
System Integration & Control Systems Design
The Agogo Integrated West Hub project represents a historic milestone in the FPSO and subsea industry, achieving first oil offshore of Angola. This project is the first FPSO deployment since ANPG’s establishment in 2019, and the first major project for Azule Energy since 2022.

Read more...
Digital transformation from the edge
DirectLogic Automation System Integration & Control Systems Design
Edge-enabled PLCs are an accessible and affordable way for most users to collect and create value from use field-sourced data.

Read more...
Powering southern Africa’s industrial evolution for over five decades
Oilpower System Integration & Control Systems Design
Established in 1974, Oilpower is a recognised name in South Africa’s hydraulic and pneumatic sector. What started as a small, family-run business has matured into a highly structured operation with specialised teams, experienced engineers and a reputation for technical excellence and reliability. Oilpower is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year

Read more...
Metal plant automation upgrade
ABB South Africa System Integration & Control Systems Design
A combined compressor house (CCH) control system replacement project, undertaken by NJC, an ABB Authorised Value Provider (AVP), has won high praise from client ArcelorMittal.

Read more...
SIs - the channel’s conductors of light
Schneider Electric South Africa System Integration & Control Systems Design
Today’s original equipment manufacturers are innovators in the truest sense, driving the absolute newest in technological advancement. While they develop advanced and often groundbreaking solutions, it is the system integrators who bring these innovations to life.

Read more...
The state of the SI industry remains strong and is expanding
System Integration & Control Systems Design
The system integration (SI) industry is expanding with the adoption of AI, automation and data sharing, allowing companies to improve operational efficiency and competitiveness across diverse sectors.

Read more...
The symbiotic relationship between OEMs and SIs
Schneider Electric South Africa Editor's Choice System Integration & Control Systems Design
While businesses tend to turn directly to original equipment manufacturers OEMs or vendors when embarking on IT projects, the role of the SI as a key facilitator and partner cannot be overstated.

Read more...
Flexible and precise dispensing technology
Beckhoff Automation System Integration & Control Systems Design
The Scheugenpflug ProcessModule axis system forms the basis of Atlas Copco’s dispensing and screwing cells and a flexible integration platform for general contractors and machine builders. Precise process sequences are ensured by TwinCAT CNC and servo drive technology from Beckhoff.

Read more...










