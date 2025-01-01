Alfa Laval launches next generation

August 2025 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

Alfa Laval has launched Clariot, a next generation, AI-based condition monitoring solution, precision-built for hygienic process equipment to deliver more accurate analysis and support. Clariot monitors equipment and processes, providing actionable insights that enhance uptime and optimise resource efficiency.

“We developed Clariot based on our extensive experience from more than 3000 condition monitoring units already operating worldwide”, says Torsten Pedersen, commercial head of condition monitoring at Alfa Laval Fluid Handling. “With new hardware and software we can now offer a complete digital handshake, tailored for use in demanding hygienic processes.”

Every drop counts

Unplanned downtime costs manufacturers billions of euros in lost revenue each year. Idle process lines cause product loss, extra cleaning, production delays, wasted water and potential damage to machinery. “In a world where every drop and every hour count, our customers increasingly seek solutions that improve uptime and productivity, while reducing resource waste. This is where Clariot makes a difference, helping manufacturers in hygienic industries prevent failures and run at full capacity without unnecessary interruptions,” adds Pedersen.

Clariot provides 24/7 monitoring, alerts and diagnostics for pumps and other rotating equipment such as agitators. The industry-intelligent solution proactively detects machine failures before they occur, maximising performance, minimising downtime and extending equipment lifespan.

From insight to foresight

Clariot is an important next step in the digitalisation strategy of Alfa Laval where resource and operational efficiency align with the latest smart technologies. “We firmly believe that predictive maintenance is the future of manufacturing, enabled by sensor data, AI-driven insights and digital connectivity. Time and time again we have seen how our condition monitoring solutions have alerted operators to potential failures before they happen and enabled predictive maintenance strategies,” continues Pedersen.

Clariot is a standalone system, enabling maximum cybersecurity by operating independently from internal business-critical systems. Installation is simple and it is compatible with most pump brands. The user interface is intuitive and the investment is low with a short payback time.

“In a setup with 50 pumps, just one unplanned stop per quarter can result in annual losses up to €80 000, while the solution from Alfa Laval costs less than one tenth of that scenario, delivering a fast payback time”, says Pedersen.

Comprehensive buyers guide available

To assist decision-makers and buyers, Alfa Laval has developed a buyer’s guide for condition monitoring in hygienic industries with detailed information about maintenance strategies, selection and implementation of the right solutions and customer benefits. The guideline is available for download at www.alfalaval.com/clariot

Clariot is an industry-intelligent, AI-based solution that detects and identifies root causes of machine failures related to process, installation and mechanical conditions. It is designed for hygienic processes, for monitoring pumps and other rotating equipment, e.g., agitators. The Clariot VX sensor is the only sensor on the market designed specifically for wet production environments and for handling multiple change-overs on process lines.

For more information, contact Torsten Pedersen, +358 961 20990 , [email protected], www.alfalaval.com





