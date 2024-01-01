PIC microcontrollers with integrated FPGA features in TME

The new PIC16F131xx microcontrollers in TME’s offering from Microchip are ideal for the evolving and miniaturising electronic equipment market, offering efficient power management and predictable response times for controllers.

Key features include core independent peripherals (CIPs) like the configurable logic block (CLB), which allows for predictable circuit behaviour without burdening the CPU, thereby saving energy. These microcontrollers, based on the classic 8-bit Harvard architecture, come in various packages (DIP, DFN, SSOP, TSSOP, SOIC and VQFN) with six to 18 I/O pins, and support a wide voltage range (1,8 to 5,5 V DC) . They operate at a 32 MHz clock frequency, with instruction execution times as low as 125 ns, and offer 256 to 1024 bits of SRAM, and up to 14 kB of FLASH program memory.





The microcontrollers are equipped with an array of peripherals, including PWM generators, counters/timers, EUSART serial bus controllers, and MSSP modules for I2C or SPI operation. They also feature configurable comparators, an 8-bit DAC and a 10-bit ADC with hardware processing capabilities (ADCC). The core independent peripherals (CIPs) allow the microcontrollers to handle tasks like sensor communication without using the CPU, thus enhancing efficiency and simplifying programming. The CLB technology, a highlight of the PIC16F131xx series, uses basic logic gates configurable by the designer, facilitating functional safety and rapid response times.

The Curiosity Nano development kit for the PIC16F131xx series offers a convenient platform for exploring the microcontrollers’ capabilities, featuring an integrated debugger, programming device and access to microcontroller pins. The EV06M52A kit, equipped with the PIC16F13145 microcontroller, includes a USB-C port for power and programming, an LDO MIC5353 regulator, a green LED for power and programming status, a yellow LED and a button for user interaction. Additionally, adaptors like the AC164162 extend the functionality of the Curiosity Nano boards, offering compatibility with mikroBUS standard connectors and an integrated charging system for lithium-ion and lithium-polymer cells.





The new microcontroller series from Microchip offers efficient power management, predictable response times and innovative features like core independent peripherals (CIPs) and configurable logic blocks (CLB). These microcontrollers, ideal for modern embedded systems, come in various packages and support a wide voltage range, enhancing their versatility and performance. The Curiosity Nano development kit and its adaptors further facilitate easy development and prototyping.

These products are available in TME’s offering, providing a comprehensive solution for designers and developers looking to leverage the latest advancements in microcontroller technology.

