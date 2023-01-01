Ultra-compact high resolution code reader

Further reading:

The high-performance OMRON TM20 collaborative robot improves cycle time. With a payload of 20 kg, the new robot is ideal for applications in palletising, machine tending, and material handling. DespiteOMRON has launched a new palletising solution for collaborative robots, responding to the need for more flexible production processes whilst reducing programming time. The PLC-based cobot palletisingThe VSE9xx diagnostic system can be mounted directly in the field thanks to its robust IP67 housing. The system can evaluate up to four dynamic signals and forward the data via Ethernet or fieldbus. TwoAtlas Industrial Systems will showcase turnkey solutions in the measurement of length and speed at Stand B520. On show will be the newest technology from Germany-based supplier, Polytec, in the form ofOMRON’s K7TM Heater Condition Monitoring device provides monitoring, both onsite and remotely, that is independent from the temperature control method and heater temperature characteristics. It is ableOMRON’s Safety Virtual Experience lets visitors dive deep into selected safety application areas. It also provides safety guides and detailed information on various safety solutions such as emergencyTogether, shipping, receiving, and storage count for less than half of all warehousing activity costs. The lion’s share of expenses − a whopping 55% − is bound in order picking. Breaking down the variousSome of the toughest challenges for sensors are found in the pulp and paper industry. Here, high temperatures and a contaminated environment make it difficult for optical sensors to operate accuratelyWhen automated labelling is part of industrialised production, it is crucial to incorporate sensors that work quickly, and detecting adhesive product labels at high speed is critical. The solution from Turck Banner is the cost-effective SLE3 optical label sensor, which is placed early in the labelling process, at the point where labels are pulled from the roll.When designing a safety solution for a machine or application, a fundamental consideration is whether to implement it as a standalone or network safety solution. Network safety has multiple advantages over standalone safety.