Ultra-compact high resolution code reader

OMRON’s MicroHAWK range has been expanded with the V440-F, a barcode reader that achieves high-volume, high-speed reading of the smallest codes. This field-configurable barcode reader is able to read dozens of tiny barcodes simultaneously with a resolution of 5 MP and a speed of 35 fps. Visit Omron Electronics at Stand J519 to view the system.
Robot for heavy payloads Omron Electronics
Motion Control & Drives
The high-performance OMRON TM20 collaborative robot improves cycle time. With a payload of 20 kg, the new robot is ideal for applications in palletising, machine tending, and material handling. Despite ...
Cobot palletising system Omron Electronics
Motion Control & Drives
OMRON has launched a new palletising solution for collaborative robots, responding to the need for more flexible production processes whilst reducing programming time. The PLC-based cobot palletising ...
Vibration diagnostics in the field ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
The VSE9xx diagnostic system can be mounted directly in the field thanks to its robust IP67 housing. The system can evaluate up to four dynamic signals and forward the data via Ethernet or fieldbus. Two ...
Length and speed measurement Atlas Industrial Systems
Sensors & Transducers
Atlas Industrial Systems will showcase turnkey solutions in the measurement of length and speed at Stand B520. On show will be the newest technology from Germany-based supplier, Polytec, in the form of ...
Safe automation in flexible manufacturing Omron Electronics
News
OMRON’s Safety Virtual Experience lets visitors dive deep into selected safety application areas. It also provides safety guides and detailed information on various safety solutions such as emergency ...
Improving order picking with robots Omron Electronics
Motion Control & Drives
Together, shipping, receiving, and storage count for less than half of all warehousing activity costs. The lion’s share of expenses − a whopping 55% − is bound in order picking. Breaking down the various ...
Sensors for pulp and paper applications Gail Norton Instrumentation
Sensors & Transducers
Some of the toughest challenges for sensors are found in the pulp and paper industry. Here, high temperatures and a contaminated environment make it difficult for optical sensors to operate accurately ...
Optical label slot sensor for labels Turck Banner
Sensors & Transducers
When automated labelling is part of industrialised production, it is crucial to incorporate sensors that work quickly, and detecting adhesive product labels at high speed is critical. The solution from Turck Banner is the cost-effective SLE3 optical label sensor, which is placed early in the labelling process, at the point where labels are pulled from the roll.
The Omron network safety advantage Omron Electronics
IT in Manufacturing
When designing a safety solution for a machine or application, a fundamental consideration is whether to implement it as a standalone or network safety solution. Network safety has multiple advantages over standalone safety.