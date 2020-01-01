Editor's Choice
Modular LED signal towers

April 2020 Sensors & Transducers

RS Components has launched the RS PRO range of preassembled, prewired and modular LED signal towers, providing OEM automation engineers and maintenance buyers with a cost effective means of visually signalling equipment faults and other machine states. Besides preassembled signal towers, the RS PRO range of nearly 120 products includes individual LED light elements, sounder units and prewired tower base units that can be user assembled according to individual requirements.

RS PRO preassembled, prewired signal towers include elliptical dome-shaped and cylindrical tower-shaped variants designed to improve the safety and productivity of control and automation equipment. Supplied with either two (red and green) or three (red, amber and green) LED light modules, they are quick to install on 100 mm, 70 mm or 50 mm diameter bases. Prewiring makes it easy to map colours to functions, and to switch the signal output of individual coloured modules. Light element options include steady or flashing settings and various light effects.

Preassembled signal tower modules can be disassembled and reassembled quickly without tools or disconnecting the power supply, to add or exchange LED modules, for example. All are ergonomically designed and ingress protected to IP66.

Individual light elements are available with blue, amber, red, green, yellow and clear LEDs. Also available are piezoelectric acoustic alarm modules, which provide up to 16 continuous or intermittent sound output options, and red LED warning bars. RS PRO prewired base units have seven electrical contacts, allowing each to support up to seven LED modules or six LEDs and a sounder module. The electrical connection is made safely via an IP20 touch-proof connector. A wide range of mounting accessories includes surface-mount bases for flat surfaces, wall mounting brackets and extension poles of various lengths.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rsonline.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components SA


