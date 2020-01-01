Morton Controls, in partnership with Quadbeam, has introduced the Stormwater and Wastewater sensor, the SWW, the newest suspended solids sensor/turbidity meter available. Quadbeam has created an incredibly reliable and repeatable total suspended solids (TSS) sensor/turbidity meter using four beam technology. The SWW differs from other sensors through the transmitter component being incorporated into the sensor body, making it perfect for in-line monitoring in the stormwater industry. The direct communication from the sensor with both 4-20 mA and Modbus RS-485 makes it perfect for multiple applications such as in-line turbidity monitoring in the wastewater industry.
Key benefits are:
• Four beam self-compensating sensor virtually eliminates drift due to contamination or electronic ageing.
• Low power option suitable for remote installation
• Simple user interface and setup.
• Easy connectivity to a wide range of transmission solutions, it connects directly to 4-20 mA and Modbus RS-485.
• Improved process control.
• Reduced costs.
• Long lasting.
• Highly repeatable, reliable and accurate.
• Controls the desludging process.
It finds application in stormwater sediment run-off monitoring; flocculant dosing and control; wastewater monitoring and control; environmental monitoring; polymer dosing control for DAF plants; MLSS measurement; monitoring influent and overflow streams; desludging of primary tanks; return/waste activated sludge; and final water release monitoring.
