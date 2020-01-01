Morton Controls, in partnership with Quadbeam, has introduced the Stormwater and Wastewater sensor, the SWW, the newest suspended solids sensor/turbidity meter available. Quadbeam has created an incredibly reliable and repeatable total suspended solids (TSS) sensor/turbidity meter using four beam technology. The SWW differs from other sensors through the transmitter component being incorporated into the sensor body, making it perfect for in-line monitoring in the stormwater industry. The direct communication from the sensor with both 4-20 mA and Modbus RS-485 makes it perfect for multiple applications such as in-line turbidity monitoring in the wastewater industry.

