SAIMC: Cape Town branch

Proconics general manager, Wade Shuttleworth (l) and presenter, Adriaan van Wyk (r).
At SAIMC Cape Town’s recent technology evening held at Aurecon conference centre, Adriaan van Wyk presented a short introduction to the ICS Practical Risk Assessment course offered by SAIMC that was developed by Proconics. Adriaan is a control and instrumentation engineer from Proconics and serves on the committee of SAIMC Cape Town. The Cape Town committee was extremely pleased that this was the first time that a local committee member was presenting on a topic at their technology events. They felt that it was a great start for the new year.
He gave the audience a glimpse into the processes used when estimating the likelihood of a zone compromise or cyber-attack, explaining a few of the different factors that play a role in determining the risk. He also gave the audience a few examples of cyber-attacks that have been directed at industrial PLCs, highlighting that even industrial networks can be compromised.
The presentation was well received by the audience, with a number of members asking questions. In this time and age, where information security is of the utmost importance, the event was very topical and informative.
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO April 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
South Africa has experienced terrible crimes against humanity over the years and somehow survived them. The idea of this letter is not to discuss who murdered who first, or who took whose country – if ...
Read more...SAIMC: Vaal branch April 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
At the recent technology evening, Lloyd Townsend, product support specialist from Wika, presented on IIoT with a focus on digitalisation within our industries.
He said that there are many buzz words ...
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch April 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The branch held its most recent technology evening at the Durban Country Club on 4 March. Neil Burger, a specialist in ifm’s industrial networking department, gave a presentation which started at process ...
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch April 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
Who would have thought that tubing could be such an interesting topic? Alan Aldum of Swagelok entertained a good turnout at the Johannesburg Branch meeting in February. He fascinated them with insights ...
Read more...SAIMC: From the office of the CEO March 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
Yes, you are at the right place – the president of the SAIMC position has been replaced by that of the CEO (yours truly).
I would like to thank Annemarie for the wonderful work she has done as president ...
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch March 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The Durban branch AGM was held as usual at the Durban Country Club on 5 February. As is sadly often the case for AGMs, attendance was lower than we have come to expect at our normal monthly meetings, ...
Read more...SAIMC: Secunda branch March 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
On 16 January, the Secunda branch held its AGM. The elected committee members for 2020 are as follows: Johan Maritz (general manager), Iddo Japhta (vice general manager), Gerhard Swarts (treasurer), Lezahn ...
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch March 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
At the technology evening of 22 January, Dewald Smit from Festo presented on the choice: ‘Pneumatic vs Electric Automation Energy Efficiency’.
In these tough economic times, all of us would like to ...
Read more...SAIMC: From the President's desk February 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
February marks the end of my 2-year term as elected president of the SAIMC, so it is a great time to reflect on what has happened in the past two years. Industry 4.0
Industry 4.0 has been a continuous ...
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch February 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
When you are passionate about the industry that you work in you can achieve great things. The Johannesburg branch proudly achieved Gold Status for 2019. This was a team effort by all involved and included ...