SAIMC: Cape Town branch

Proconics general manager, Wade Shuttleworth (l) and presenter, Adriaan van Wyk (r).

At SAIMC Cape Town’s recent technology evening held at Aurecon conference centre, Adriaan van Wyk presented a short introduction to the ICS Practical Risk Assessment course offered by SAIMC that was developed by Proconics. Adriaan is a control and instrumentation engineer from Proconics and serves on the committee of SAIMC Cape Town. The Cape Town committee was extremely pleased that this was the first time that a local committee member was presenting on a topic at their technology events. They felt that it was a great start for the new year.

He gave the audience a glimpse into the processes used when estimating the likelihood of a zone compromise or cyber-attack, explaining a few of the different factors that play a role in determining the risk. He also gave the audience a few examples of cyber-attacks that have been directed at industrial PLCs, highlighting that even industrial networks can be compromised.

The presentation was well received by the audience, with a number of members asking questions. In this time and age, where information security is of the utmost importance, the event was very topical and informative.

