SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

Who would have thought that tubing could be such an interesting topic? Alan Aldum of Swagelok entertained a good turnout at the Johannesburg Branch meeting in February. He fascinated them with insights into the factors involved in selecting the correct tubing and smashed some of the myths around the subject. For instance, did you know that in a good installation, the tubes are likely to burst before the fittings part? Or that, even though a gas may be at a lower pressure than a liquid, it requires a thicker wall? He also pointed out that using tubing can save money over the equivalent piping installation through its bendability, resulting in fewer fittings.
Ann de Beer thanks Alan Aldum for the presentation.
He also covered the way in which tubing is made and tested and the factors affecting tube quality. Most of us were amazed at the variety of tubing materials available and the factors affecting their selection. And by the way, did you know the difference between tubing and piping? Tubes are defined by their outside diameter, as opposed to pipes where the inside diameter defines the size.
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO April 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
South Africa has experienced terrible crimes against humanity over the years and somehow survived them. The idea of this letter is not to discuss who murdered who first, or who took whose country – if ...
Read more...SAIMC: Vaal branch April 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
At the recent technology evening, Lloyd Townsend, product support specialist from Wika, presented on IIoT with a focus on digitalisation within our industries.
He said that there are many buzz words ...
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch April 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The branch held its most recent technology evening at the Durban Country Club on 4 March. Neil Burger, a specialist in ifm’s industrial networking department, gave a presentation which started at process ...
Read more...SAIMC: Cape Town branch April 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC Cybersecurity for industrial control systems
At SAIMC Cape Town’s recent technology evening held at Aurecon conference centre, Adriaan van Wyk presented a short introduction to the ICS Practical Risk ...
Read more...SAIMC: From the office of the CEO March 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
Yes, you are at the right place – the president of the SAIMC position has been replaced by that of the CEO (yours truly).
I would like to thank Annemarie for the wonderful work she has done as president ...
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch March 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The Durban branch AGM was held as usual at the Durban Country Club on 5 February. As is sadly often the case for AGMs, attendance was lower than we have come to expect at our normal monthly meetings, ...
Read more...SAIMC: Secunda branch March 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
On 16 January, the Secunda branch held its AGM. The elected committee members for 2020 are as follows: Johan Maritz (general manager), Iddo Japhta (vice general manager), Gerhard Swarts (treasurer), Lezahn ...
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch March 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
At the technology evening of 22 January, Dewald Smit from Festo presented on the choice: ‘Pneumatic vs Electric Automation Energy Efficiency’.
In these tough economic times, all of us would like to ...
Read more...SAIMC: From the President's desk February 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
February marks the end of my 2-year term as elected president of the SAIMC, so it is a great time to reflect on what has happened in the past two years. Industry 4.0
Industry 4.0 has been a continuous ...
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch February 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
When you are passionate about the industry that you work in you can achieve great things. The Johannesburg branch proudly achieved Gold Status for 2019. This was a team effort by all involved and included ...