SAIMC: Vaal branch

April 2020 SAIMC

At the recent technology evening, Lloyd Townsend, product support specialist from Wika, presented on IIoT with a focus on digitalisation within our industries.



Lloyd Townsend from WIKA receives his certificate from Juaandré Heyneke, branch general manager of the Vaal branch.

He said that there are many buzz words that fly around: IoT, Industry 4.0, digitalisation and so on. There is certainly a hype in South Africa and many benefits that can be realised on the linking topics. He shared some insight into how trendsetters,

thought leaders and industry are leading the way into the future and how IIoT can affect our processes in the near future. Focus points were the low frequency band technologies called LoRa and MIOTY and how data acquisition is targeted to support this future drive.

MIOTY is a low power, wide area network (LPWAN) protocol that is purpose-built for massive industrial and commercial IoT deployments. Fraunhofer’s patented Telegram Splitting, the core of the MIOTY protocol, is designed to conquer the scalability, interference and mobility issues of legacy wireless IoT technologies.

This new communication approach divides a message into multiple sub-packets and transmits them at different times and frequencies. Dramatically reduced on-air time combined with pseudo-randomness and superior channel coding provide unrivalled robustness against external interference, while maximising overall system capacity.

Credit(s)

SAIMC





