SAIMC: Vaal branch

At the recent technology evening, Lloyd Townsend, product support specialist from Wika, presented on IIoT with a focus on digitalisation within our industries.
Lloyd Townsend from WIKA receives his certificate
from Juaandré Heyneke, branch general manager of the Vaal branch.
He said that there are many buzz words that fly around: IoT, Industry 4.0, digitalisation and so on. There is certainly a hype in South Africa and many benefits that can be realised on the linking topics. He shared some insight into how trendsetters,
thought leaders and industry are leading the way into the future and how IIoT can affect our processes in the near future. Focus points were the low frequency band technologies called LoRa and MIOTY and how data acquisition is targeted to support this future drive.
MIOTY is a low power, wide area network (LPWAN) protocol that is purpose-built for massive industrial and commercial IoT deployments. Fraunhofer’s patented Telegram Splitting, the core of the MIOTY protocol, is designed to conquer the scalability, interference and mobility issues of legacy wireless IoT technologies.
This new communication approach divides a message into multiple sub-packets and transmits them at different times and frequencies. Dramatically reduced on-air time combined with pseudo-randomness and superior channel coding provide unrivalled robustness against external interference, while maximising overall system capacity.
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO April 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
South Africa has experienced terrible crimes against humanity over the years and somehow survived them. The idea of this letter is not to discuss who murdered who first, or who took whose country – if ...
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch April 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The branch held its most recent technology evening at the Durban Country Club on 4 March. Neil Burger, a specialist in ifm’s industrial networking department, gave a presentation which started at process ...
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch April 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
Who would have thought that tubing could be such an interesting topic? Alan Aldum of Swagelok entertained a good turnout at the Johannesburg Branch meeting in February. He fascinated them with insights ...
Read more...SAIMC: Cape Town branch April 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC Cybersecurity for industrial control systems
At SAIMC Cape Town’s recent technology evening held at Aurecon conference centre, Adriaan van Wyk presented a short introduction to the ICS Practical Risk ...
Read more...SAIMC: From the office of the CEO March 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
Yes, you are at the right place – the president of the SAIMC position has been replaced by that of the CEO (yours truly).
I would like to thank Annemarie for the wonderful work she has done as president ...
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch March 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
The Durban branch AGM was held as usual at the Durban Country Club on 5 February. As is sadly often the case for AGMs, attendance was lower than we have come to expect at our normal monthly meetings, ...
Read more...SAIMC: Secunda branch March 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
On 16 January, the Secunda branch held its AGM. The elected committee members for 2020 are as follows: Johan Maritz (general manager), Iddo Japhta (vice general manager), Gerhard Swarts (treasurer), Lezahn ...
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch March 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
At the technology evening of 22 January, Dewald Smit from Festo presented on the choice: ‘Pneumatic vs Electric Automation Energy Efficiency’.
In these tough economic times, all of us would like to ...
Read more...SAIMC: From the President's desk February 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
February marks the end of my 2-year term as elected president of the SAIMC, so it is a great time to reflect on what has happened in the past two years. Industry 4.0
Industry 4.0 has been a continuous ...
Read more...SAIMC: Johannesburg branch February 2020, SAIMC
, SAIMC
When you are passionate about the industry that you work in you can achieve great things. The Johannesburg branch proudly achieved Gold Status for 2019. This was a team effort by all involved and included ...