New scanner expands barcoding capabilities

The iVu BCR series adds the Code 93, GS1 DataBar, and PDF417 barcode types to the broad spectrum of supported barcodes. This opens up new opportunities for iVu BCR Series barcode readers to solve applications in the postal, pharmaceutical, and inventory management markets where these barcodes are widely used.
The improved algorithms included in the release of Vision Manager 1.8.0 (firmware 2.6.0) enhance the decoding capabilities of the iVu BCR Series, enabling more good reads on damaged, distorted, and other difficult-to-read barcodes. This minimises disruptions on the line, reduces product loss, and ensures reliable data collection and improved traceability throughout the supply chain. Common applications include:
