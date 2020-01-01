Software platform for vision systems

With ASSTech’s new product offering from Wenglor, two and three dimensional data from smart cameras, vision systems and control units with 2D/3D profile sensors can now be evaluated via a central software platform: uniVision 2.1. The standard software is used to analyse images and height profiles in the field of industrial image processing. Since users can now develop a finished vision application intuitively in just a few steps and without programming knowledge, costs and training requirements are significantly reduced.

Clarity through a standardised approach

The uniVision software is structured like an intelligent toolbox. The algorithms for image and height profiles are similar and can be used on different platforms. The measurement module runs on smart camera, as well as vision systems, for example. In total, users have up to 25 different software modules available (measurement, threshold value, cluster, OCR, pattern matching, tracking etc) as well as 14 different templates (read 1D codes, presence check, detect pattern or colour) depending on the hardware selected. There are also extensive video tutorials available online. An assistant is also available for smart cameras which guides users through the setting step by step.

Wenglor has ensured that the software for all hardware components can be set up quickly and easily with no programming knowledge. In order to simplify use of the software for newcomers, predefined templates can be selected and used for the most common standard applications. If additional individual settings are required for a project, more than 25 software modules are available to experienced users. Images, co-ordinate systems or values can be combined with each other as desired, providing newcomers as well as experts with maximum application freedom.

Easy interface connection

The software also delivers an impressive performance when integrated in existing plants and systems. Process data can be processed via standard connections such as digital I/Os, as well as via TCP/IP and UDP. For robots from well-known manufacturers such as Yaskawa, Fanuc or Kuka, the software also offers suitable interfaces for easy integration of control units with 2D/3D profile sensors in tracked welding applications.

uniVision is unique on the market in terms of both function and modular design as it combines software and hardware know-how on a single platform. Wenglor intends expanding features even further in the future, so that the platform remains the central core for industrial image processing.

