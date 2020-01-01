Software platform for vision systems

With ASSTech’s new product offering from Wenglor, two and three dimensional data from smart cameras, vision systems and control units with 2D/3D profile sensors can now be evaluated via a central software platform: uniVision 2.1. The standard software is used to analyse images and height profiles in the field of industrial image processing. Since users can now develop a finished vision application intuitively in just a few steps and without programming knowledge, costs and training requirements are significantly reduced.
Clarity through a standardised approach
The uniVision software is structured like an intelligent toolbox. The algorithms for image and height profiles are similar and can be used on different platforms. The measurement module runs on smart camera, as well as vision systems, for example. In total, users have up to 25 different software modules available (measurement, threshold value, cluster, OCR, pattern matching, tracking etc) as well as 14 different templates (read 1D codes, presence check, detect pattern or colour) depending on the hardware selected. There are also extensive video tutorials available online. An assistant is also available for smart cameras which guides users through the setting step by step.
Wenglor has ensured that the software for all hardware components can be set up quickly and easily with no programming knowledge. In order to simplify use of the software for newcomers, predefined templates can be selected and used for the most common standard applications. If additional individual settings are required for a project, more than 25 software modules are available to experienced users. Images, co-ordinate systems or values can be combined with each other as desired, providing newcomers as well as experts with maximum application freedom.
Easy interface connection
The software also delivers an impressive performance when integrated in existing plants and systems. Process data can be processed via standard connections such as digital I/Os, as well as via TCP/IP and UDP. For robots from well-known manufacturers such as Yaskawa, Fanuc or Kuka, the software also offers suitable interfaces for easy integration of control units with 2D/3D profile sensors in tracked welding applications.
uniVision is unique on the market in terms of both function and modular design as it combines software and hardware know-how on a single platform. Wenglor intends expanding features even further in the future, so that the platform remains the central core for industrial image processing.
Washdown protected photoelectric sensors February 2020, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
Banners new T18-2 photoelectric sensors have an FDA-grade shatterproof plastic housing and are IP69K rated and Ecolab certified to protect against water ingress and chemical washdown. IP69K and epoxy ...
Read more...Precise position measurement in packaging February 2020, Countapulse Controls
, Sensors & Transducers
Precision monitoring and accurate measurement of distances is essential for smooth running in both production and intralogistics operations. Optical distance sensors are generally used for this purpose ...
Read more...Increased traceability for tobacco manufacturer February 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa
, Sensors & Transducers
SICK Automation South Africa recently installed 120 image-based 2D barcode readers across multiple scanning stations in a South African tobacco manufacturing plant. The cigarette manufacturer was looking ...
Read more...Collision avoidance and navigation support February 2020, SICK Automation Southern Africa
, Sensors & Transducers
From electric lifting trucks and order pickers to tugs and mobile transport platforms, warehouses are benefitting from SICK Automation’s 2D LiDAR sensors. These sensors from the TiM series ensure collision-free ...
Read more...Point and shoot laser distance meter February 2020, Comtest
, Sensors & Transducers
Comtest has announced Fluke’s new 417D, an accurate, durable, point and shoot laser distance meter, designed for indoor and outdoor, dusty and wet conditions. The easy, one-button operation means users ...
Read more...New scanner expands barcoding capabilities February 2020, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
The iVu BCR series adds the Code 93, GS1 DataBar, and PDF417 barcode types to the broad spectrum of supported barcodes. This opens up new opportunities for iVu BCR Series barcode readers to solve applications ...
Read more...Conductivity measurement in CIP processes January 2020, Morton Controls
, Sensors & Transducers
CIP cleaning facilities are primarily used in those installations where hygiene and product safety are paramount, for instance breweries and food production. Throughout the process the complete production ...
Read more...Sensors for predictive maintenance solutions December 2019, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
Banner Engineering’s QM30VT series sensors build on the capabilities offered by the QM42VT Series sensors they replace. They maintain all the same functionality, registers, and scaling, however, their ...
Read more...On safe paths with Leuze December 2019, Countapulse Controls
, Sensors & Transducers
When using the principle of triangulation for navigating automated guided vehicles (AGVs), vehicles are often equipped with two different scanners – one for safety and one for navigation. Now there is ...