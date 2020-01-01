Precise position measurement in packaging

Precision monitoring and accurate measurement of distances is essential for smooth running in both production and intralogistics operations. Optical distance sensors are generally used for this purpose and fulfil several different functions, according to Gerry Bryant, managing director of Countapulse Controls.
This specialist sensing solutions provider offers a comprehensive range of optical distance sensors that can pinpoint measurement, position and facilitate quality assurance of any object over both long and short distances.
“Leuze optical distances sensors are based on various measurement operating principles including triangulation, propagation time and phase measurement,” Bryant says, “These enable both the reproducible measurement of distances in the range of tenths of a millimetre, as well as over larger distances in excess of 60 metres.”
Significantly, with the accelerated move by most operations to Industry 4.0, the measurement data can be transferred with IO-Link and evaluated by software in the machine. This is important as based on the real-time values obtained, production processes can be constantly adapted and optimised.
In quality assurance applications, particularly during the assembly process, the completeness or alignment of individual components must be ensured. The Leuze ODSL range of optical distance sensors uses extremely high resolution to define and check all reference points. These sensors are capable of reliable functioning even where objects include plastic and metal housings.
Another example is in machining processes where raw material needs to be fed into the machine without any interruption occurring. This means that the stack height on the load carrier must be constantly monitored. Using a combination of Leuze optical distance sensors with different resolutions and ranges makes it possible to measure the height of differently stacked objects.
The operating range of up to 65 metres, together with the focused laser, makes positioning an easy task on production or assembly lines which move large components such as engines or vehicles. The distance of these objects can be measured to a specific reference point allowing optimum accuracy.
