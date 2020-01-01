Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


System Integration & Control Systems Design



Print this page printer friendly version

CIP design, planning and installation

February 2020 System Integration & Control Systems Design

The CIP system consists of four tanks for fresh water, cleaning agents, returns and wastewater, plus the parallel cleaning system for up to three trucks. The independent process lines are designed for fast, hygienic operation that is optimised in terms of ecological and economic aspects. From the tanks installed in the basement, cleaning media is pumped upwards into the milk or food trucks and flows back from there through hydrostatic pressure. In contrast to the otherwise frequently practiced ‘lost process ‘, the circulation and multiple recycling of the cleaning agents was a crucial requirement due to environmental protection and cost aspects. The advantages provided by such a system include:

• Complete process sensor technology for reliable and sustainable CIP cleaning from a single source.

• Inline measurement of critical parameters enables precise process control and thus a verifiable quality for the certification of the cleaning.

• High measuring accuracy and short reaction times ensure resource efficiency (e.g. saving of cleaning agents, reduction of wastewater volume) a crucial requirement here due to environmental protection and cost aspects.

CIP cleaning takes place in three stages

1. Pre-rinsing with water from the return tank.

2. CIP cleaning with 1-phase cleaner, then depending on concentration either recirculation into cleaning agent tank or discharge into return tank.

3. Flushing with fresh water with discharge into the return tank.

For reliable and certifiable cleaning and maximum utilisation of the cleaning agents, temperature, conductivity and flow rate must correspond exactly to the specifications. These values are controlled permanently and with the utmost precision inline.

For all applications in the process, Anderson-Negele sensors were able to offer an appropriate solution, thus ensuring optimum function, efficiency and process reliability for the end user.

Principle of operation

Different measuring methods ensure process reliability for the tanks. Capacitive level detectors NCS-M-11, installed at the top and bottom, transmit the full or empty signal to the PLC with the shortest reaction time in order to reliably prevent overflow during filling or pump idling. Type L3 pressure sensors are used for permanent volume measurement and to monitor the exact filling level. The temperature is continuously measured by dead-leg optimised TFP-161 sensors.

For correct cleaning, the media must always be pumped into the truck and their integrated spray heads with a specified, optimum pressure. Installed right after the pump, electromagnetic flowmeters and pressure transmitters accurately monitor this process step. After the cleaning process, the media are analysed inline and their return to the corresponding tanks is monitored by calorimetric flow switches.

The analysis of the return media is one of the most important steps for an environmentally friendly and cost-efficient process. The ILM-4 inductive conductivity meter plays a central role in precisely determining the phase separation: during the discharge of the liquids at each cleaning stage the media are differentiated with cost-saving accuracy. Reusable cleaning agent that flows off after cleaning can thus be returned to the tank to the maximum possible degree. In a separate, internal circulation and for permanent optimum cleaning result, its concentration is adapted to the specified ideal value by re-dosing with detergent and fresh water in the cleaning agent tank. The ILM-4 conductivity meter also ensures the highly precise measurement of conductivity and temperature required here.


Credit(s)

Tel: 086 100 0393
Email: sales@mortoncontrols.co.za
www: www.mortoncontrols.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Morton Controls


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Tailor-made intralogistics solutions harness scalable control and drive technology
January 2020, Beckhoff Automation , System Integration & Control Systems Design
RO-BER Industrieroboter of Kamen, Germany, develops automation solutions based on area and linear gantry robots for intralogistics. These solutions, including the new Twin-Gantry robot system, are characterised ...

Read more...
Festo’s digitalised product world
January 2020, Festo , System Integration & Control Systems Design
HoloLens, mobile phones, 3D printing and smart glasses – the gadgets that captured the public imagination in the blockbuster movie ‘Back to the Future’ over 30 years ago have now become a reality, all thanks to digitalisation.

Read more...
Electromechanical motion products for the machines of today
January 2020, Parker Hannifin Sales Company South , System Integration & Control Systems Design
Engineers from the older generation will remember the days when machine design had to be based around catalogued electromechanical actuators.

Read more...
Siemens contributes to Coca-Cola Beverages Africa’s digitalisation vision
January 2020 , System Integration & Control Systems Design
The Nairobi Bottler’s Embakasi Plant based in Nairobi, Kenya, a fully owned subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), received a Totally Integrated Automation (TIA) training rig from Siemens Digital ...

Read more...
Level measurement in silos
January 2020, Morton Controls , Level Measurement & Control
UWT has taken a traditional method of content measurement in silos and storage hoppers and remastered it to enable seamless integration with modern-day control systems and PLCs. The UWT NivoBob continuous ...

Read more...
Hygienic limit switches for processes
February 2020, Morton Controls , Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Process and storage vessels incorporate limit switches to prevent overfilling of a tank or vessel (full indicator) or dry running of a pump (empty indicator). Anderson-Negele’s NCS series are ideally ...

Read more...
High-speed level measurement
February 2020, Morton Controls , Level Measurement & Control
Morton Controls in partnership with Anderson-Negele has introduced the innovative NSL-F level sensor based on a modular device platform. The new platform strategy used with this sensor is based on a building-block ...

Read more...
Capacitive level limit switch
February 2020, Morton Controls , Level Measurement & Control
The Capanivo level limit switch can be used in most solids and liquids as a full or empty detector. The robust, glass reinforced PPS (polyphenylene sulphide) sensor is suitable for food applications while ...

Read more...
Machine-level block I/O devices
February 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , System Integration & Control Systems Design
Concepts for new machinery and plants are becoming increasingly distributed. Control cabinets are getting smaller, or even disappearing completely, and I/O systems which used to be deployed in the control ...

Read more...
Rotary paddle switch with rope extension for point level measurement in silos
February 2020, Morton Controls , Level Measurement & Control
Limit detection is required in most silos and containers to avoid overfilling or unnecessary downtime. The sensor needs to deal with an assortment of process conditions within a wide range of industries. ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved