Washdown protected photoelectric sensors

February 2020 Sensors & Transducers

Banners new T18-2 photoelectric sensors have an FDA-grade shatterproof plastic housing and are IP69K rated and Ecolab certified to protect against water ingress and chemical washdown.

IP69K and epoxy encapsulation for wet environments: the T18-2 series sensor is designed to withstand high pressure and temperature washdown. The epoxy fill eliminates internal air cavities in the housing that could lead to condensation inside sensors during temperature cycling.

Ecolab certified FDA grade plastic: the sensors have been tested by Ecolab to certify that they resist damage when exposed to common cleaning chemicals. The plastic used throughout the T18-2 is made of FDA-approved, shatterproof plastic for use on food production lines.

Improved design for easier cleaning: crevices have been minimised to eliminate debris build-up. The knurls have also been removed from the nut and the light pipes have been over-moulded for easy cleaning. All labels have been removed and replaced with permanent laser etching. Installing the nut, optional seal kit, and bracket will cover all exposed threads on the nose.

Durable ultrasonic weld for a superior seal: ultrasonic welding is an advantage of using an all-plastic housing and creates a superior joint. Metal sensors contain plastic windows and other components that are joined mechanically or with adhesives. The joints are then subject to thermal shock because the metal and plastic components expand and contract at different rates, creating small gaps and allowing water inside the sensor. Ultrasonic welding fuses plastic components into one solid piece of durable plastic that is not affected by thermal shock.

Target applications include harsh washdown environments with temperature cycling such as food and beverage processing, packaging and cold storage.

