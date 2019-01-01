Washdown protected photoelectric sensors

Banners new T18-2 photoelectric sensors have an FDA-grade shatterproof plastic housing and are IP69K rated and Ecolab certified to protect against water ingress and chemical washdown.
IP69K and epoxy encapsulation for wet environments: the T18-2 series sensor is designed to withstand high pressure and temperature washdown. The epoxy fill eliminates internal air cavities in the housing that could lead to condensation inside sensors during temperature cycling.
Ecolab certified FDA grade plastic: the sensors have been tested by Ecolab to certify that they resist damage when exposed to common cleaning chemicals. The plastic used throughout the T18-2 is made of FDA-approved, shatterproof plastic for use on food production lines.
Improved design for easier cleaning: crevices have been minimised to eliminate debris build-up. The knurls have also been removed from the nut and the light pipes have been over-moulded for easy cleaning. All labels have been removed and replaced with permanent laser etching. Installing the nut, optional seal kit, and bracket will cover all exposed threads on the nose.
Durable ultrasonic weld for a superior seal: ultrasonic welding is an advantage of using an all-plastic housing and creates a superior joint. Metal sensors contain plastic windows and other components that are joined mechanically or with adhesives. The joints are then subject to thermal shock because the metal and plastic components expand and contract at different rates, creating small gaps and allowing water inside the sensor. Ultrasonic welding fuses plastic components into one solid piece of durable plastic that is not affected by thermal shock.
Target applications include harsh washdown environments with temperature cycling such as food and beverage processing, packaging and cold storage.
Conductivity measurement in CIP processes January 2020, Morton Controls
, Sensors & Transducers
CIP cleaning facilities are primarily used in those installations where hygiene and product safety are paramount, for instance breweries and food production. Throughout the process the complete production ...
Read more...Inline sensor status indicator January 2020, Turck Banner
, Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Machine downtime can be costly for any company and identifying the problem can be time-consuming. The S15L series inline sensor status indicator can be mounted on a sensor for 360 degree-visibility of ...
Read more...Pressure sensors with touchpads December 2019, Turck Banner
, Pressure Measurement & Control
Turck has launched its new PS+ series pressure sensors, a modular range that enables access to reliable measuring instruments with intuitive operation. The sensors are easily commissioned and overhead ...
Read more...Sensors for predictive maintenance solutions December 2019, Turck Banner
, Sensors & Transducers
Banner Engineering’s QM30VT series sensors build on the capabilities offered by the QM42VT Series sensors they replace. They maintain all the same functionality, registers, and scaling, however, their ...
Read more...On safe paths with Leuze December 2019, Countapulse Controls
, Sensors & Transducers
When using the principle of triangulation for navigating automated guided vehicles (AGVs), vehicles are often equipped with two different scanners – one for safety and one for navigation. Now there is ...
Read more...Setting the future standard for 3D image processing November 2019, SICK Automation Southern Africa
, Sensors & Transducers
SICK Automation has set the future standard for 3D image processing with regard to technology, speed, resolution and ease of integration. The company’s Ranger3 3D vision camera is capable of taking high ...
Read more...Millimetre perfect from ifm electronic November 2019, ifm - South Africa
, Sensors & Transducers Precise ToF distance sensor for demanding applications
Thanks to the innovative on-chip time-of-flight principle with PMD technology (photonic mixer device), the new OGD precision sensor from ifm electronic, ...