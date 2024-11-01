Editor's Choice
Data centre design powers up for AI, digital twins and adaptive liquid cooling

I&C February 2026 IT in Manufacturing

Data centre innovation is continuing to be shaped by macro forces and technology trends related to AI, according to a report from Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure. The Vertiv Frontiers report, which draws on expertise from across the organisation, details the technology trends driving current and future innovation: from powering up for AI, to digital twins, to adaptive liquid cooling. “The data centre industry is continuing to rapidly evolve how it designs, builds, operates and services data centres, in response to the density and speed of deployment demands of AI factories,” said Vertiv chief product and technology officer, Scott Armul. “We see cross-technology forces, including extreme densification, driving transformative trends such as higher voltage DC power architectures, and advanced liquid cooling that are important to deliver the gigawatt scaling that is critical for AI innovation. Onsite energy generation and digital twin technology are also expected to help to advance the scale and speed of AI adoption.”

The Vertiv Frontiers report builds on and expands Vertiv’s previous annual Data Centre Trends predictions. The report identifies the following macro forces driving data centre innovation:

• Extreme densification accelerated by AI and HPC workloads.

• Gigawatt scaling at speed: Data centres are now being deployed rapidly and at unprecedented scale.

• The data centre as a unit of compute: The AI era requires facilities to be built and operated as a single system.

• Silicon diversification: Data centre infrastructure must adapt to an increasing range of chips and compute.

The report details how these macro forces have in turn shaped five key trends impacting specific areas of the data centre landscape:

Powering up for AI

Most current data centres still rely on hybrid AC/DC power distribution from the grid to the IT racks, which includes three to four conversion stages and some inefficiencies. This existing approach is under strain as power densities increase, largely driven by AI workloads. The shift to higher voltage DC architectures enables significant reductions in current, size of conductors and number of conversion stages, while centralising power conversion at the room level. Hybrid AC and DC systems are pervasive, but as full DC standards and equipment mature, higher voltage DC is likely to become more prevalent as rack densities increase. Onsite generation and microgrids will also drive adoption of higher voltage DC.

Distributed AI

The billions of dollars invested into AI data centres to support large language models (LLMs) to date have been aimed at supporting widespread adoption of AI tools by consumers and businesses. Vertiv believes AI is becoming increasingly critical to businesses but how, and from where, those inference services are delivered will depend on the specific requirements and conditions of the organisation. While this will impact businesses of all types, highly regulated industries such as finance, defence and healthcare may need to maintain private or hybrid AI environments via on-premise data centres, due to data residency, security or latency requirements. Flexible, scalable high-density power and liquid cooling systems could enable capacity through new builds or retrofitting of existing facilities.

Energy autonomy accelerates

Short-term onsite energy generation capacity has been essential for most standalone data centres for decades to support resilience. However, widespread power availability challenges are creating conditions to adopt extended energy autonomy, especially for AI data centres. Investment in onsite power generation via natural gas turbines and other technologies does have several intrinsic benefits, but is primarily driven by power availability challenges. Technology strategies such as ‘Bring Your Own Power and Cooling’ are likely to be part of ongoing energy autonomy plans.

Digital twin-driven design and operations

With increasingly dense AI workloads and more powerful GPUs also come a demand to deploy these complex AI factories with speed. Using AI-based tools, data centres can be mapped and specified virtually via digital twins, and the IT and critical digital infrastructure can be integrated, often as prefabricated modular designs, and deployed as units of compute, reducing time-to-token by up to 50%. This approach will be important to efficiently achieving the gigawatt-scale buildouts required for future AI advancements.

Adaptive, resilient liquid cooling

AI workloads and infrastructure have accelerated the adoption of liquid cooling; but conversely, AI can also be used to further refine and optimise liquid cooling solutions. Liquid cooling has become mission-critical for a growing number of operators but AI could provide ways to further enhance its capabilities. AI, in conjunction with additional monitoring and control systems, has the potential to make liquid cooling systems smarter and even more robust by predicting potential failures and effectively managing fluid and components. This trend should lead to increasing reliability and uptime for high value hardware and associated data and workloads.

For more information contact Nicola Read, icomm, [email protected], www.vertiv.com




Further reading:

How digital infrastructure design choices will decide who wins in AI
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
As AI drives continues to disrupt industries across the world, the race is no longer just about smarter models or better data. It’s about building infrastructure powerful enough to support innovation at scale.

Read more...
How quantum computing and AI are driving the next wave of cyber defence innovation
IT in Manufacturing
We are standing at the edge of a new cybersecurity frontier, shaped by quantum computing, AI and the ever-expanding IIoT. To stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats, organisations must embrace a new paradigm that is proactive, integrated and rooted in zero-trust architectures.

Read more...
2026: The Year of AI execution for South African businesses
IT in Manufacturing
As we start 2026, artificial intelligence in South Africa is entering a new era defined not by experimentation, but by execution. Across the region, the conversation is shifting from “how do we build AI?” to “how do we power, govern and scale it responsibly?”

Read more...
AIoT drives transformation in manufacturing and energy industries
IT in Manufacturing
AIoT, the convergence of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, is enhancing efficiency, security and decision making at manufacturing, industrial and energy companies worldwide

Read more...
Today’s advanced safety system is but the beginning
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Industrial safety systems have come a long way since the days of hardwired emergency shutdowns. Today, safety systems are not just barriers against risk; they are enablers of safer operations.

Read more...
Siemens brings the industrial metaverse to life
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens has announced a new software solution that builds Industrial metaverse environments at scale, empowering organisations to apply industrial AI, simulation and real-time physical data to make decisions virtually, at speed and at scale.

Read more...
Five key insights we gained about AI in 2025
IT in Manufacturing
As 2025 draws to a close, African businesses can look back on one of the most pivotal years in AI adoption to date as organisations tested, deployed and learned from AI at pace. Some thrived and others stumbled. But the lessons that emerged are clear.

Read more...
South Africa’s AI development ranks 63rd in the world
IT in Manufacturing
The seventh edition of the Digital Quality of Life Index by cybersecurity company, Surfshark ranks South Africa 75th globally.

Read more...
Optimising MRO operations through artificial intelligence
RS South Africa IT in Manufacturing
AI is reshaping industrial operations at every level in the maintenance, repair and operations supply chain, where it is driving efficiency, predictive insight and smarter decision making.

Read more...
Data centres in an AI-driven future
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
A profound transformation will begin to take hold in 2026 as AI becomes ever more ingrained in every aspect of life, and the focus shifts from LLMs to AI inferencing.

Read more...










