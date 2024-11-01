Beckhoff expands economy drive system

Beckhoff’s new AM1000 servomotor joins the company’s economy drive system. The compact, powerful motor and the AX1000 servo drive provide users with a perfectly coordinated, cost-optimised drive system. Features such as One Cable Technology (OCT), simple plug-and-play commissioning and seamless TwinCAT integration ensure a high level of user-friendliness.
The AM1000 boasts a compact, robust design and a power range of up to 1000 W at 230 V AC and up to 1700 W at 400 V AC. The servomotor is available in different stack lengths in the common flange sizes 40, 60 and 80 mm. One Cable Technology (OCT) transmits the power supply and feedback signal via a standard motor cable, significantly reducing the cabling work. Equipped with a battery-free single-turn or multi-turn encoder, the AM1000 is recommended for cost-sensitive applications that place high demands on performance and where space is at a premium. An integrated holding brake and suitable planetary gear units can be selected as options.
Combining the servomotor with the AX1000 economy servo drive results in a versatile, cost-optimised drive system that is made in Germany. The user can easily select the right motor and servo drive combination based on the rated power. The components are perfectly harmonised with each other and enable simple, convenient commissioning via TwinCAT 3 Drive Manager 2. Thanks to the innovative winding and insulation system, the servomotor is approved for almost all networks available worldwide. The servo drive system, composed of the AM1000 and AX1000, can be implemented as a single-phase or three-phase system.
Seamless TwinCAT integration increases user-friendliness and facilitates design, tuning and diagnostics. The servo drive is available in various performance levels as a single-axis system, or as a particularly cost-effective dual-axis version. In combination with the AM1000 servomotor, the system offers drive-integrated safety functions such as STO and SS1. The very short motor, extremely compact servo drive dimensions and One Cable Technology (OCT) minimise the space required in the machine.
With the AF1000 variable frequency drive, which also forms part of the economy drive system, Beckhoff presents another cost-optimised solution for basic drive applications such as conveyor systems, pumps or fans. The AF1000 is available as both a single-axis and dual-axis device for single-phase (1 x 230 V AC) and three-phase (3 x 400 V AC) supply and covers power ranges from 0,37 to 5,5 kW.
Huhtamaki's Franeker plant in the Netherlands manufactures more than 11 million egg cartons every week using recycled paper. To support its highly automated lines, the site has begun upgrading its automation systems from older serial network standards to CC-Link IE Field, an open industrial Ethernet technology that offers faster performance due to gigabit bandwidth and better diagnostics.
The Premio Innovazione award has confirmed that Tetra Pak's Cap Applicator 40 Speed Hyper has achieved a machine solution that pushes the boundaries of conventional packaging lines with a highly dynamic mechatronic solution based on XTS technology from Beckhoff.
Network security is no longer a matter of preventing hacking or data breaches. Traditional defence mechanisms for perimeter protection may not fully address internal threats or device-level vulnerabilities alone.
The previous series of loop signature articles dealt with the basics of control loop optimisation, and concentrated on troubleshooting and 'SWAG' tuning of simple processes. In this new series, consideration will be given to dealing practically with more difficult issues like interactive processes, and with processes with much more complex dynamics.
The previous series of loop signature articles dealt with the basics of control loop optimisation, and concentrated on troubleshooting and ‘SWAG’ tuning of simple processes. In this new series, consideration will be given to dealing practically with more difficult issues like interactive processes, and with processes with much more complex dynamics.
Siemens is setting new standards in industrial drive technology with the launch of its new high-performance drive system, Sinamics S220. This offers a seamless and innovative drive system with comprehensive simulation and analysis capabilities and advanced connectivity features that enable full integration into digital work processes.
