Generation surface drill rig
Epiroc South Africa is launching a new and improved PowerROC T45. This new generation surface drill rig offers increased fuel efficiency and high availability, and is a welcome addition to the PowerROC family. “We are eager to get this rig out to our customers around the world. The PowerROC T45 MKII is the perfect choice for construction sites and aggregate, cement and limestone quarries,” says senior product manager,” Masanori Kogushi.
The new generation PowerROC T45 is equipped with an Epiroc-developed control system, which helps decrease fuel consumption. This is due to the auto engine speed control, which enables automatic optimisation of the engine RPM for all operations. “The new generation PowerROC T45 offers up to 40% lower fuel burn compared to the previous generation,” says Kogushi.
To assist with easy operation, the PowerROC T45 MKII includes an intuitive 30 cm display that presents all the necessary data, monitors running status and offers the operator additional assistance. Two one-touch lever controls make rod changing and drilling both simple and quick. The system is easy to learn and use.
Like the other rigs in the PowerROC family, the PowerROC T45 MKII features a modular and straightforward design, which keeps servicing simple.
“The PowerROC T45 MKII surface drill rig offers a big hole range, which is something many of our customers want. It has been field-tested with positive results during the last couple of months. We have fine-tuned the rig for maximum performance and have achieved all our major targets,” concludes Kogushi.
For more information contact Sthembiso Mnisi, Epiroc South Africa, +27 11 821 9000, [email protected], www.epiroc.com/
