Major digital transformation project for Isuzu Motors
I&C February 2026
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Isuzu Motors South Africa, in partnership with NoMuda and S4 Integration, has kicked off a major two-year digital transformation project to modernise its production environment.
This innovative project sets out to replace Isuzu’s multiple outdated legacy Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) applications with a single solution, the advanced NoMuda VisualFactory MES solution. According to Clayton Noah, IT manager for manufacturing, quality and product engineering at Isuzu Motors SA, the project is a part of the company’s drive towards operational excellence and digital transformation, and aligns with Isuzu Motors SA’s commitment to quality, efficiency and operational transparency.
From l: Loren Meyer, Jacques Vrey, Clayton Noah (Isuzu Motors SA); Luke Palmer, Ben Deakin, Philip Borland (NoMuda); Deon Barrass (Wirk); Eric Pieterse (S4 Integration); Andrew Springett (NoMuda); Gideon Smith (S4 Integration).
“NoMuda’s VisualFactory will give us a consistent, user-friendly system that will support real-time performance monitoring, reduce manual administration and risk of production errors. This transition will also support quicker decision making, reduce downtime, and ultimately strengthen our manufacturing ecosystem,” said Noah.
Recognised as the highest-rated MES on Gartner Peer Insights, NoMuda’s VisualFactory streamlines production processes across a plant while improving data accuracy, consistency and overall operational visibility. By capturing and delivering the data needed to manage day-to-day production lines, this human-centric MES solution ensures operators have the right information, at the right time, in the right places.
“Following the detailed onsite requirements assessment and subsequent proposal, we are excited to implement a solution that aligns with Isuzu’s Manufacturing 2.0 objectives. We are committed to delivering a solution that fully meets Isuzu’s operational needs, both now and in the future,” said Martyn Gill, chief commercial officer at NoMuda.
With rapid technological change, rising customer expectations and increasing pressure on organisations to modernise, collaboration has become essential, particularly in large-scale digital transformation projects. The configuration process for VisualFactory has begun, led by S4 Integration as the official system integrator for NoMuda in South Africa. This phase is being managed in accordance with an established joint project management approach, ensuring all agreed-upon requirements are being meticulously addressed.
“Over the past five years, S4 has grown into one of South Africa’s most trusted MES partners. We are honoured that Isuzu Motors South Africa selected us as the implementation partner for NoMuda VisualFactory,” said Gideon Smith, marketing manager at S4 Integration. “In a manufacturing environment where rapid upskilling is critical, VisualFactory stands out as a comprehensive MES platform. It is a world-class system, and we are proud to bring it to one of South Africa’s leading manufacturers. We look forward to a successful rollout and to further supporting the competitiveness of local industry through advanced technology”.
For more information contact Gideon Smith, S4 Integration, +27 41 451 1250, [email protected], www.s4.co.za
