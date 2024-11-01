Modernising Vertical Filter Press Machines with Future-Focused Control Systems

January 2026 System Integration & Control Systems Design

Project and Industry

Pressure Filter Specialists approached us to modernise vertical filter press machines for the Minerals and Metals industry. The goal was to improve reliability, reduce downtime, and implement a future-focused PLC/SCADA system that supports remote monitoring and analytics.

Project Outcome

Standard filter press designs typically house multiple units – water station, hydraulic station, and filter press – in a single electrical and control panel. This complicates fault-finding and increases machine downtime.

For this modernisation, each unit was packaged into its own dedicated panel, providing:

• Easier maintenance and fault isolation

• Flexible installation where space is limited

• A modernised PLC/SCADA solution capable of remote data collection and performance analytics, ensuring long-term operational insight

Biggest Challenge and Our Solution

Two main challenges emerged:

1. Migration of 35-year-old electrical drawings – The original drawings had limited information. We extracted core data (motor sizes, breaker ratings, etc.) and migrated the system into standardised E-plan templates.

2. Migration of undocumented PLC software – The previous PLC software had evolved over decades with no manual or design documentation. We created a simulated version of the existing software and reproduced its functionality using our in-house PLC/SCADA library developed by Scibotron.

These solutions ensured accurate modernisation while retaining critical functionality and reliability.

Key Technologies and Tools Used

• Siemens S7-1500 PLC platform

• Siemens WinCC Open Architecture SCADA

• In-house developed PLC/SCADA software library

• Migration-ready design approach for future adaptations, including potential Allen-Bradley deployments

One Thing We’d Do Differently

Physically verify drawings against the existing machine during panel assembly. During this project, mismatches required adjustments to switchgear that could have been anticipated with early verification.

Unique Selling Point

A proudly South African solution: while similar filter press systems are offered by international suppliers, they often provide limited local support. Our solution ensures customers in remote locations with limited internet connectivity have reliable access to technical support.

Project Highlights

• Dedicated electrical panels per process unit for improved serviceability

• Modern PLC/SCADA architecture with remote monitoring and analytics

• Proven reliability in challenging operational and remote environments

• Fully local, end-to-end engineering and support





