Say goodbye to missed contamination with real-time colour monitoring
September 2025
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Applied Analytics offers seamless and rapid colour monitoring in processes. The OMA-300 is an industry-proven analyser that quickly and accurately monitors colour in a sample stream for impurities and inconsistencies.
Traditionally, colour analysis was performed with offline grab samples. However, offline analysis suffers from a data discreteness problem. For example, in drinking water, sinusoidal process disruptions go unnoticed during regular colour testing every 24 hours. This is particularly problematic as the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s national primary drinking water standards recommend colour does not exceed 15 on the APHA colour scale. The measurements above this level indicate potential contamination from organic material.
In this example, this contamination goes unnoticed during routine sampling.
Applied Analytics resolves this dilemma with the OMA-300 colour analyser. It is designed to monitor sample streams continuously and users are provided with a complete picture of their process. Moreover, the solid-state design of the system is free from moving parts that could otherwise fail or malfunction. The dispersive spectrometer offers a wide range of colour measurements. Its simple design enables it to be tuned to monitor other colours of interest without having to change filters or optics. Whether it’s monitoring drinking water or fuel quality, Applied Analytics is your one-stop-shop for all colour monitoring applications.
For more information contact Applied Analytics, [email protected], www.aai.solutions
