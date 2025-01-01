Editor's Choice
Unlocking precision: The future of inline concentration measurement

September 2025 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

[Sponsored] In today’s resource-conscious industrial world, precision is not just desirable, it is essential. Across the chemical, pharmaceutical, beverage and petroleum sectors, manufacturers are under growing pressure to optimise productivity, ensure consistent product quality and minimise waste. One of the most effective levers for achieving these goals lies in mastering concentration measurement and Anton Paar is redefining how it is done.

Why inline concentration measurement matters

Traditional lab-based concentration testing can no longer keep pace with modern manufacturing demands. Inline concentration measurement offers a real-time window into chemical processes, allowing immediate corrective action to prevent costly errors and ensure process stability. Whether you are measuring ethanol, sulphuric acid or complex multi-component solutions, having the right tools to detect fluctuations instantly is crucial.

Different chemicals demand different measurement methods. That is why Anton Paar’s portfolio of solutions, leveraging density, sound velocity and refractive index gives manufacturers the flexibility to match the right technology to their process fluid, no matter how complex.

Tailored solutions for every mixture

Simple two-component mixtures like ethanol and water are easily measured with a single density sensor that has remarkable accuracy of up to 0,02%. But, not all substances behave so conveniently.

Consider sulphuric acid. Its density and sound velocity both exhibit complex reversal points across different concentration ranges. The solution is to combine both parameters in a customised formula. This approach unlocks accuracy beyond 0,05%, even in concentrations up to 110%.

Acetic acid presents a similar challenge, as both its density and sound velocity show reversal points. Again, a dual-parameter approach ensures full-range accuracy. Even more uniquely, dimethylacetamide (DMAC) defies conventional methods as its density shifts too subtly and its sound velocity reverses mid-range. Anton Paar’s use of refractive index, which changes linearly with concentration, provides an elegant solution.

When it comes to three-component systems such as formaldehyde-methanol-water the complexity multiplies. Yet, through the intelligent pairing of density and sound velocity, each responsive to different components, Anton Paar delivers precise insights.

The hardware that powers precision

Behind these innovations lies a robust portfolio of sensors, engineered for the real world. They include:

L-Dens 7000: A compact, high-accuracy density sensor built on the proven U-tube principle. With corrosion-resistant materials like Tantalum and Alloy C-276, it thrives in aggressive environments.

L-Sonic 5100: A rugged sound velocity sensor that eliminates the need for bypasses or valves, thanks to its direct immersion fork design and wide chemical compatibility.

L-Rix 5100: A maintenance-free refractive index sensor, ideal for food and beverage applications, and capable of measuring up to 100° Brix using critical angle technology.

L-Com 5500: A powerful fusion of density and sound velocity sensing in one unit, the go-to solution for three-component mixtures.

L-Cor flowmeters: These Coriolis mass flowmeters measure not just flow, but also liquid density and concentration, and are ideal for those seeking a single, multifunctional device.

All sensors integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, whether inline, in tanks or via bypass, and are complemented by smart controllers like the Edge 5000/7000 and Pico 3000, which offer real-time data processing and intuitive configuration.

A partner in precision

What sets Anton Paar apart is not just its technology, it is the expertise behind it. With decades of experience and an expansive database of concentration formulas, Anton Paar supports customers from solution selection through to installation and calibration. Where no formula exists, one can be developed, fast.

Inline concentration measurement is not just a technical upgrade, it is a competitive advantage. In in the quest for productivity, sustainability and quality it may just be the smartest move a plant can make.

A leap forward in lab precision

Anton Paar has introduced the DMA 6002 Sound Velocity, a next-generation lab instrument that redefines efficiency and precision in concentration measurement. Building on over 40 years of innovation, it is the only system that seamlessly integrates density and sound velocity measurement into a single setup, enabling fast, automatic analysis of two- and three-component solutions.

Engineered for both quality control and R&D, the DMA 6002 processes up to 30 samples per hour with unmatched repeatabilit of 0,000001 g/cm3 for density and 0,1 m/s for sound velocity, from a minimal sample volume of just 3,5 ml. Daily operation is effortless, thanks to one-touch measurement, intuitive status lights, syringe illumination and smart features like U-View and U-Dry.

FillingCheck for reliable, bubble-free results.

With 30+ integrated methods, the DMA 6002 serves a wide range of industries, from chemical production to beverage formulation. It includes built-in tables for acids, bases, salts, and sugar analysis, and supports specialised needs such as diet soft drink testing and ternary mixture evaluation.

For labs seeking complete analytical power, the DMA 6002 fits into a modular system measuring 10+ parameters, including CO2, O2, pH, turbidity and refractive index, all from a single sample under identical conditions. It is compatible with automated handling via Xsample changers, boosting throughput and data integrity.

Engineered for robust accuracy, it features ThermoBalance for instant temperature correction, viscosity compensation and ultra-fast measuring modes, even in demanding sample environments. Backed by Anton Paar’s global network of 350+ certified experts, the DMA 6002 comes with a 3-year warranty, long-term parts availability and rapid local service worldwide.

DMA 6002 Sound Velocity is more than an instrument, it is the smart choice for labs ready to modernise workflows and maximise precision.

For more information contact Wiaan Goosen, Anton Paar, +27 82 651 2308, [email protected], www.anton-paar.com/za-en, bit.ly/4m8Tipp




