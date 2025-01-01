High-precision measurement of insulating gases

September 2025
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
WIKA has launched the next generation of its GA11 gas analyser. It enables switchgear operators, manufacturers and maintenance companies to record the quality of SF6 gas and alternative insulating gases. The GA11 provides precise measured values for humidity, gas purity and decomposition products. Temperature-compensated sensing technology and intelligent measuring algorithms based on stability criteria ensure maximum accuracy when measuring cleanliness and dew point, a significant improvement on all previous versions. Optional sensing technologies for sulphur dioxide, hydrogen fluoride, hydrogen sulphide and carbon monoxide also offer high accuracy and long-term stability.
The new GA11 is suitable for mobile use thanks to its lighter, more compact design. The weight of the impact-resistant hard case, which is protected against water jets and dust in accordance with IP65, is just 22 kilograms. An integrated nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) rechargeable battery is also an advantage here. Unlike instruments with a lithium-ion rechargeable battery, the GA11 does not fall under the transport restrictions of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The instrument can be carried on the aircraft as checked baggage, a plus point for international use.
Thanks to an intuitive user interface and clear menu navigation, all measurement processes are easy to control. All functionalities of the GA11 are available in both rechargeable battery and mains operation. Last but not least, a closed measuring system reliably prevents emissions into the atmosphere. The measuring gas is either returned to the gas compartment or collected in an external gas recovery bag.
In mining operations, the quest for efficiency and productivity is key. There is an urgent need for innovative solutions to enhance the performance of extraction processes while balancing operational costs and environmental impact.
Alfa Laval has launched Clariot, a next generation, AI-based condition monitoring solution, precision-built for hygienic process equipment to deliver more accurate analysis and support.
In the metal recycling industry, companies are increasingly challenged to not only improve the efficiency of their processes but also to raise the quality and purity of the sorted materials to new levels. By integrating proven spectral analysis technology into its market-leading REDWAVE XRF sorting system, REDWAVE is unlocking new opportunities for metal recycling, particularly in aluminium recovery.
Endress+Hauser’s comprehensive range of disinfection sensors are designed to monitor and control disinfectant levels in water treatment processes.
In an environment with high risks and fierce competition, Storm Heliworks’ fleet of eight helicopters operates on assignments throughout Scandinavia. Maintenance is critical, and the company recently invested in a battery charger analyser from ATEQ Aviation.
WearCheck Water has expanded its expertise in water analysis with the introduction of Legionella pneumophila detection and enumeration. This positions the company at the forefront of water and surface safety monitoring, ensuring businesses, industries, and public institutions can proactively manage legionella contamination risks.
he new supply centre of the agricultural chemical and pharmaceutical company Bayer in Hangzhou integrates weighing technology of Minebea Intec for precise mixing and homogenisation in Zone 2 hazardous areas.
