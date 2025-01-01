Editor's Choice
Upgrading legacy automation

September 2025 Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Legacy automation is characterised by technology in the later stages of its useful life. By receiving a disproportionately large amount of utility compared to the resources consumed, this can limit efficiency, increase downtime and jeopardise long-term factory vitality. As new automation technologies continue to emerge and interconnect at an exponential rate, failing to integrate these technologies can widen the gap between the competitive and the obsolete.

Implications of upgrading legacy systems

Upgrading legacy automation brings both opportunities and challenges. Opportunities can usher in a future of efficiency gains, while challenges could jeopardise production metrics. Legacy equipment can cap machine performance, increase troubleshooting time, raise maintenance costs and invite undue cyber vulnerabilities. Therefore, manufacturers must address these implications and leverage new automation technologies to enhance efficiency and productivity. This allows them to stay competitive while also preserving the flexibility to incorporate emerging technologies quickly.

Upgrading legacy automation can be daunting. Projects are typically capital and time intensive. They can reveal past decisions which were made to address problems long forgotten. Three of the largest challenges which are common on the factory floor are:

• Upgrades becoming replacements: Motion upgrades require intimate knowledge of the application and the machine. Knowledge may be lost because of obsolete documentation or code without notes. As an example, the perception of a motion upgrade to increase throughput may appear to be a quick project, but it commonly results in a completely new machine.

• Technical debt masking as complexity: An abundance of networks, confusing code and missing wiring diagrams often make paying down technical debt a larger capital project. Technical debt means friction in the factory, and resists efficiency gains by using the hidden inertia of the status quo. For example, tackling complex wiring carries risk, and one short can stall commissioning for days as replacement components are sought.

• Culture pressured by short-term metrics: When success is only measured at the end of a shift, not at the end of the year, teams only need to know that an upgrade will be a significant performance improvement today.

Best practices in upgrading legacy systems

While each legacy system is unique, having a team to focus specifically on each challenge can ensure the end goal is achieved for all stakeholders.

• Upgrade or replacement with a new machine: Ensuring safe operation should be at the core of every project. Before commissioning the first production run, a safety audit should be conducted by a certified third party or internal team to ensure operator safety. In addition to operator safety audits, cyber risk assessments should be completed to ensure that good cyber hygiene is maintained.

• Upgrade over time and start small: Upgrading only a section of the plant floor at one time minimises the risk to overall production by reducing the vulnerability of plant-wide downtime. Starting small also creates an increased reservoir of spare parts for consumption elsewhere in the plant. This extends the transition period, allowing for more time to train maintenance and production teams.

• Plan for upgrades from day one: Build upgrades into the natural product lifecycle of the machine. While being future-oriented may yield more questions than answers, it is a necessary step to ensure upgrades do not become an unforeseen surprise.

The importance of planning for upgrades today

Starting a project to upgrade automation, which is at the heart of the factory, is resource intensive. Capital requests, plant-wide training and new production planning all take valuable resources. Delaying the upgrade conversation, while allowing the plant to function can greatly increase hidden production risks, which can emerge at the least opportune time. Choosing the right partner to begin the upgrade conversation can mitigate the risk of an upgrade, and put production teams back in control of their production by switching the narrative from reaction to initiative taking.

Omron’s extensive expertise in automation technology positions it as a valuable partner for manufacturers planning to upgrade legacy systems. By offering seamless integration solutions, the company helps streamline the transition from outdated equipment to advanced automation, ensuring minimal disruption to production.

Omron’s comprehensive range of products and solutions, including the Sysmac platform, provides the necessary tools for enhancing efficiency, reducing downtime and maintaining cybersecurity. With a focus on holistic automation control and a commitment to futureproofing factory operations, Omron equips manufacturers with the strategies and support needed to successfully navigate the complexities of legacy automation upgrades. This paves the way for sustained productivity and competitiveness.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 579 2600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.industrial.omron.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Omron Electronics


