A one-stop-shop for industrial

August 2025 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

HMS Networks has announced that Red Lion and N-Tron are now official product brands by HMS Networks. For thousands of automation engineers and system integrators all over the world, this means that scalable industrial solutions for cloud connectivity, edge intelligence, asset management, industrial Ethernet switches, panel meters and operator panels are now available from one trusted source, presented on hms-networks.com.

Following the 2024 acquisition of Red Lion Controls, HMS and Red Lion teams have worked together to seamlessly integrate their offerings. The result is two trusted brands, Red Lion and N-Tron, that are now under the HMS umbrella, offering enhanced value and streamlined access to industrial connectivity solutions.

Unified brands, expanded capabilities

Red Lion by HMS Networks will offer scalable industrial solutions for cloud connectivity, edge intelligence, asset management, rugged operator panels and panel meters – all designed to deliver real-time data visibility, especially in demanding environments. N-Tron by HMS Networks will focus on rugged industrial Ethernet switches, providing secure, reliable connectivity for industrial networking.

Existing HMS and Red Lion customers will continue to enjoy their trusted purchasing channels and integration partners. They will now also benefit from a wider, more integrated product offering. For example:

• Red Lion control panels can be paired with remote access solutions from Ewon.

• N-Tron switches will complement HMS´s robust offerings in network connectivity and diagnostics.

• The complete portfolio supports secure edge and cloud communication, all built on HMS´s 30-year track record in industrial networking.

With manufacturing in both Sweden and the USA, and operations in more than 20 countries, HMS offers local support, technical expertise and reliable distribution. “With the Red Lion and N-Tron product brands, we can offer our customers more choices and a seamless experience,” says Alexander Hess, senior vice president of the HMS division for Industrial Data Solutions. “By aligning these brands under the HMS umbrella, we´re making it easier for automation engineers and system integrators to build smarter, more connected industrial systems. This means faster deployment, better support and solutions that simply work better together.”

HMS Networks is a provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology. The company develops and manufactures products under the Anybus, Ixxat, Ewon and Intesis brands. Red Lion Controls and PEAK-System are also a part of the HMS Group. The entire HMS product offering now includes the product brands Anybus, Ewon, Intesis, Ixxat, N-Tron and Red Lion.

For more information contact Thomas Carlsson, HMS Networks, [email protected], www.hms-networks.com





