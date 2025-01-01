Swiss watchmaking meets hypercar power

August 2025 Editor's Choice

Beginning with something extraordinary and then going even further with every detail- that’s how one could describe the latest concept of car manufacturer, Bugatti. The display of its upcoming luxury model, Tourbillon, will be something truly special. Instead of a digital version, the driver will see a genuine Swiss timepiece behind the steering wheel.

The dashboard of this new hyper sports car is packed with the finest mechanics from master watchmaker, Concepto’s workshops, where movements for the most prestigious names in the watchmaking world are crafted. Faulhaber stepper motors translate the electronic signals from the car’s onboard computer to the hands of the cluster. A top speed of 446 kph, acceleration from 0 to 200 in under 5 seconds, and a starting price of €3,8 million are just a few highlights of this car.

The drivetrain for the new model, set to launch in 2026, has been completely redeveloped. It is based on a complex system of electric motors, a V16 naturally aspirated engine and the latest generation eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. “It was important to us that this car retains the pure and unadulterated analogue feeling of a combustion engine while also combining it with the agility and capabilities of electric motors,” the manufacturer adds.

Pinnacle of watchmaking

When Bugatti decided to create a mechanical display for its latest vehicle, Concepto was the natural choice as a technical partner. The speedometer in the driver’s direct line of sight had to be something truly exceptional.

Leap into new electronic territory

“Bugatti wanted a display that not only resembled a high-end Swiss wristwatch on the outside but one that also utilised the same type of mechanics on the inside,” says Guillaume Tripet, who leads the Bugatti project at Concepto. “From this idea, the concept of a large circular display in the centre with two smaller satellite displays to the left and right was born. It’s reminiscent of a classic wristwatch, except instead of a stopwatch or moon phase, the central vehicle data is displayed, along with the exquisite mechanics behind the hands.” The complex movement consists of 600 parts, all of which were developed from scratch. The display in the Bugatti required components up to 80% larger than Concepto’s largest desk clocks, without compromising the usual precision of their production.

Another challenge was integrating the mechanics with the car’s onboard computer and the electric motors. The vehicle’s drivetrain, fuel and battery data are collected by electronic sensors and sent to the central computer. For this information to appear on a mechanical display, a ‘translator’ is needed. This task is performed by eight Faulhaber stepper motors. These motors move the hands by converting the electronic signals directly into precisely counted motor steps.

Highly heat resistant and fast reacting

The pinpoint conversion of control signals into highly precise movements is a strength of all Faulhaber stepper motors. For this project, high hurdles in motor selection had to be met. The electromechanical display sits almost freely suspended on the steering column and has only a shallow depth. This limited space, alongside the intricate mechanics, had to accommodate eight stepper motors. The AM0820 and AM1020 models with diameters of 8 and 10 mm respectively were selected.

Each motor moves one hand, meaning four motors are housed in the left satellite with its three display elements. These four are the only ones connected to the hands solely via a worm gear, while the other motors have a more complex transmission that is visible through sapphire glass.

“The display must always be easy to read, which is why numerous LEDs are integrated into the cluster,” explains Tripet. “It’s also exposed to direct sunlight making the inside extremely warm. On the other hand, the motors must also operate immediately after starting on a freezing winter day. They must start up without delay and manage very high loads relative to their small size over long periods and without loss of performance.”

The Faulhaber motors used in Bugatti’s Tourbillon operate in a temperature range from -30 to 120°C. In terms of precision and reaction time, they meet all the requirements set by the Concepto engineers. In pre-production, the drives have already proven that they perform flawlessly in the cluster. “We are now perfecting the system so that the latest hyper sports car can be delivered with this exceptional display in time for the launch,” Tripet concludes.

For more information contact Horne Technologies, +27 11 974 1004, [email protected], www.hornet.cc

Credit(s)

Horne Technologies





