Inline OCR measurement systems for real-time oil monitoring in refrigerants

August 2025 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

[Sponsored] Anton Paar’s L-Sonic 6100 offers a reliable, real-time inline measurement solution for monitoring the oil circulation ratio (OCR) in cooling and refrigeration systems. This advanced sound velocity sensor provides a cost-effective and precise alternative to traditional, time-consuming laboratory methods like pressure pycnometers.

Why OCR measurement matters

Oil content in refrigerants significantly impacts the efficiency, lubrication and thermodynamic behaviour of a cooling system. Excess oil can reduce performance, while insufficient oil can lead to compressor damage. Accurate OCR measurement is essential to ensure optimal operation and avoid costly downtime.

Inline measurement with the L-Sonic 6100

The L-Sonic 6100 allows continuous, direct inline monitoring of OCR, eliminating the need for complex sampling. Using the speed of sound, which is influenced by oil concentration, temperature and pressure, the system calculates oil content via proprietary formulas developed by Anton Paar. It features:

• Maintenance-free stainless steel design

• No moving parts

• Flow-through integration without adapters

• Immediate operation after installation

For flammable refrigerants, Anton Paar offers Ex-certified versions (L-Sonic 6100 Ex-d / NPT Ex-d) with certifications valid across major global markets.

Applications and compatibility

The L-Sonic 6100 is compatible with a wide range of refrigerants, including:

• Synthetic: R134a, R1234yf, R404, R410a, R32, R1234ze

• Natural: CO₂ (R744), propane (R290)

Compatible oils include POE, PAG and PAO, and custom formulas can be developed for new refrigerant/oil combinations and specific process conditions.

With over 900 installations worldwide, Anton Paar serves customers in the automotive, HVAC, research and manufacturing industries, offering tailor-made solutions backed by years of OCR expertise.

Flexible system integration

Depending on customer needs, the sensor can be:

• Connected to the EDGE evaluation unit

• Operated independently via a Pico 3000 transmitter

• Supplied with separated electronics (SE)

Key benefits

The sensor has a number of advantages:

• Real-time monitoring with no lab delays

• Avoids sampling errors and operator mistakes

• Plug-and-play integration with no fluorescence additives required

• High accuracy even in harsh environments

• Wide formula database for diverse refrigerant/oil mixtures

• Fully compatible with eco-friendly refrigerants like R290 and R744

• Ready for future refrigerant developments and regulatory shifts

Why choose Anton Paar’s L-Sonic 6100?

These are some of the reasons why the L-Sonic 6100 should be the instrument of choice for measuring oil circulation ratio:

• True 24/7 inline OCR measurement

• No maintenance, no moving parts

• Accurate under varying pressure and temperature

• More reliable than NIR or RI technologies

• Custom OCR formula development for unique applications

• Proven solution with a global track record

For more information contact Wiaan Goosen, Anton Paar, +27 10 447 2744, [email protected], www.anton-paar.com




