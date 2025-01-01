Inline OCR measurement systems for real-time oil monitoring in refrigerants
August 2025
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
[Sponsored] Anton Paar’s L-Sonic 6100 offers a reliable, real-time inline measurement solution for monitoring the oil circulation ratio (OCR) in cooling and refrigeration systems. This advanced sound velocity sensor provides a cost-effective and precise alternative to traditional, time-consuming laboratory methods like pressure pycnometers.
Why OCR measurement matters
Oil content in refrigerants significantly impacts the efficiency, lubrication and thermodynamic behaviour of a cooling system. Excess oil can reduce performance, while insufficient oil can lead to compressor damage. Accurate OCR measurement is essential to ensure optimal operation and avoid costly downtime.
Inline measurement with the L-Sonic 6100
The L-Sonic 6100 allows continuous, direct inline monitoring of OCR, eliminating the need for complex sampling. Using the speed of sound, which is influenced by oil concentration, temperature and pressure, the system calculates oil content via proprietary formulas developed by Anton Paar. It features:
• Maintenance-free stainless steel design
• No moving parts
• Flow-through integration without adapters
• Immediate operation after installation
For flammable refrigerants, Anton Paar offers Ex-certified versions (L-Sonic 6100 Ex-d / NPT Ex-d) with certifications valid across major global markets.
Applications and compatibility
The L-Sonic 6100 is compatible with a wide range of refrigerants, including:
• Synthetic: R134a, R1234yf, R404, R410a, R32, R1234ze
• Natural: CO₂ (R744), propane (R290)
Compatible oils include POE, PAG and PAO, and custom formulas can be developed for new refrigerant/oil combinations and specific process conditions.
With over 900 installations worldwide, Anton Paar serves customers in the automotive, HVAC, research and manufacturing industries, offering tailor-made solutions backed by years of OCR expertise.
Flexible system integration
Depending on customer needs, the sensor can be:
• Connected to the EDGE evaluation unit
• Operated independently via a Pico 3000 transmitter
• Supplied with separated electronics (SE)
Key benefits
The sensor has a number of advantages:
• Real-time monitoring with no lab delays
• Avoids sampling errors and operator mistakes
• Plug-and-play integration with no fluorescence additives required
• High accuracy even in harsh environments
• Wide formula database for diverse refrigerant/oil mixtures
• Fully compatible with eco-friendly refrigerants like R290 and R744
• Ready for future refrigerant developments and regulatory shifts
Why choose Anton Paar’s L-Sonic 6100?
These are some of the reasons why the L-Sonic 6100 should be the instrument of choice for measuring oil circulation ratio:
• True 24/7 inline OCR measurement
• No maintenance, no moving parts
• Accurate under varying pressure and temperature
• More reliable than NIR or RI technologies
• Custom OCR formula development for unique applications
• Proven solution with a global track record
For more information contact Wiaan Goosen, Anton Paar, +27 10 447 2744, [email protected], www.anton-paar.com
Further reading:
Elevating mining separation processes through precision instrumentation
Endress+Hauser South Africa
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
In mining operations, the quest for efficiency and productivity is key. There is an urgent need for innovative solutions to enhance the performance of extraction processes while balancing operational costs and environmental impact.
Read more...
Alfa Laval launches next generation
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Alfa Laval has launched Clariot, a next generation, AI-based condition monitoring solution, precision-built for hygienic process equipment to deliver more accurate analysis and support.
Read more...
The next generation in metal sorting
Mecosa
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
In the metal recycling industry, companies are increasingly challenged to not only improve the efficiency of their processes but also to raise the quality and purity of the sorted materials to new levels. By integrating proven spectral analysis technology into its market-leading REDWAVE XRF sorting system, REDWAVE is unlocking new opportunities for metal recycling, particularly in aluminium recovery.
Read more...
Ensuring clean and safe water
Endress+Hauser South Africa
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Endress+Hauser’s comprehensive range of disinfection sensors are designed to monitor and control disinfectant levels in water treatment processes.
Read more...
Anton Paar launches inline refractometers for precision Brix monitoring
Anton Paar
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
[Sponsored] Anton Paar has introduced innovative inline refractometers that are designed for continuous Brix concentration monitoring in metalworking machines, fruit and vegetable processing and other industrial processes.
Read more...
Supporting fast, safe helicopter service across Sweden
ATEQ South Africa
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
In an environment with high risks and fierce competition, Storm Heliworks’ fleet of eight helicopters operates on assignments throughout Scandinavia. Maintenance is critical, and the company recently invested in a battery charger analyser from ATEQ Aviation.
Read more...
WearCheck introduces advanced Legionella testing to safeguard water quality
Wearcheck
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
WearCheck Water has expanded its expertise in water analysis with the introduction of Legionella pneumophila detection and enumeration. This positions the company at the forefront of water and surface safety monitoring, ensuring businesses, industries, and public institutions can proactively manage legionella contamination risks.
Read more...
Silo weighing made easy - new mounting kit for load cells
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
The PR 6003 mounting kit features fast commissioning in demanding applications in industrial silo weighing. It combines maximum accuracy with maximum safety in a compact system.
Read more...
Inline beverage analyser leverages advanced multi-parameter technology
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
[Sponsored] The Cobrix 7501/7601 inline beverage analyser leverages advanced multi-parameter technology to enhance quality control in carbonated soft drink production.
Read more...
Smart weighing boosts Bayer’s automation
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
he new supply centre of the agricultural chemical and pharmaceutical company Bayer in Hangzhou integrates weighing technology of Minebea Intec for precise mixing and homogenisation in Zone 2 hazardous areas.
Read more...