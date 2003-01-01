Anton Paar launches inline refractometers for precision Brix monitoring
July 2025Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
[Sponsored] Anton Paar has introduced theL-Rix 2100 and L-Rix 3100, innovative inline refractometers that are designed for continuous Brix concentration monitoring in metalworking machines, fruit and vegetable processing and other industrial processes. With their unique combination of high precision, compact design and affordability, these instruments set a new standard in reliable process control for industrial applications.
The L-Rix 2100 and L-Rix 3100 achieve a remarkable Brix accuracy of up to ±0,15° while offering an ultra-compact design of only 114 mm x 34 mm, making them more than three times smaller than comparable instruments on the market. This space-saving design allows seamless integration into even the most constrained industrial setups without compromising on performance.
These instruments are tailored to optimise production processes by increasing tool and machine lifespans, reducing downtime and minimising maintenance costs. They ensure consistent product quality while delivering reliable performance under demanding industrial conditions. Whether monitoring cooling lubricants, aqueous polymer quenching fluids or concentration levels in food and beverage processes, L-Rix 2100 and L-Rix 3100guarantee unmatched accuracy and operational efficiency.
The compact and robust design of the L-Rix 2100 and L-Rix 3100 makes them the ideal choice for businesses striving to improve product quality, enhance process reliability and reduce overall operating costs. With their durable construction and high performance, these instruments offer a lasting return on investment for a wide range of industries.
Founded in 1922 in Graz, Austria, Anton Paar is a global leader in density and concentration measurement, dissolved carbon dioxide determination and rheometry and viscometry. The company serves industries such as beer, soft drinks, food, chemicals, petroleum, pharmaceuticals and academic institutions worldwide. Known for its combination of precise mechanical production and cutting-edge R&D, Anton Paar invests up to 20% of its annual turnover in innovation. The company operates in over 110 countries with 35 sales subsidiaries and 11 production sites in Europe and the USA. Its 4200 employees ensure the quality, reliability and service of its products. Since 2003, Anton Paar has been owned by the Charitable Santner Foundation, which focuses on charitable causes.
Established in 2013, Anton Paar Southern Africa is a subsidiary with branches in Johannesburg, Western Cape and Kwa-Zulu Natal, alongside teams in Tanzania, Ethiopia and Cameroon. It provides sales, technical support and certified service to South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.
