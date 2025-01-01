The D6400 performs all signal conditioning, cold junction compensation for thermocouples,16-bit analogue to digital conversion and linearisation, and stores the result in a 16-bit unsigned integer format. The unsigned integer data values represent a percentage of the temperature input full scale range. The data values are transmitted to any supervisory host computer that supports the Modbus RTU serial protocol.

The D6400 analogue input module from Vepac contains seven differential inputs for measuring DC voltages, current signals such as 4-20 mA and thermocouple temperature sensors. Each input channel can be configured to measure one of six voltage ranges, eight thermocouple types or a current input such as 4-20 mA.

Further reading:

EtherCAT interoperability removes industrial networking barriers

Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Read more...

Boosting long-distance critical signal delivery in mining

Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Read more...

Industrial PCs with new processor generations and increased performance

Beckhoff Automation Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Read more...

New EtherCAT digital input and output terminals

Beckhoff Automation Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Read more...

Monitoring system and motor status in real time with minimal

Beckhoff Automation Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Read more...

Safety controller for industrial PCs

Beckhoff Automation Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Read more...

Data acquisition modules

Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

Streamlining strain gauge load cell integration

Vepac Electronics Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

Read more...

Planar motor system for quality assurance

Beckhoff Automation Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Read more...

Primary concerns for measuring temperature with thermocouples

Vepac Electronics Temperature Measurement

Read more...

Selecting the right communication technology is one of the most important decisions engineers make, and interoperability helps with that decision. Key development tools and standards ensure interoperability among many EtherCAT devices and manufacturers.In mining applications globally, conveyor belts of up to 20 km are used to transport ore. Damage to conveyors often causes cargo spillage and creates major safety risks. Ian Loudon, international sales manager at remote monitoring specialist, Omniflex explains how these challenges can be combatted using bidirectional fibre optic modules.PC-based control technology from Beckhoff has always benefited from the convergence of automation and the IT world. Current examples include the use of the latest industry-standard processor generations, high-quality and demand-optimised flash memory, and the long-term availability version of Windows 11.The new EL14xx and EL24xx EtherCAT Terminals from Beckhoff complement the company’s existing broad portfolio in the area of digital input/output, and combine proven functions with an optimised circuit architecture.Beckhoff’s AM8000, AM8300, AM8500, AM8700 and AM8800 series servomotors are available with the innovative Beckhoff Smart System Diagnosis. With B/SSD, it is possible to monitor motors and systems in real time with minimal effort and to implement effective predictive maintenance.With TwinSAFE, Beckhoff offers an extensive portfolio of software and hardware components for functional safety. This range is continuously being expanded and developed, as demonstrated by numerous new safety I/Os and the TwinCAT Safety PLC with EL6910 functionality.The D1200 current input modules from Vepac include one discrete digital input and two open-collector digital outputs for monitoring On/Off signals or controlling solid-state relays and annunciators. The digital outputs can also be programmed to operate as HI/LO alarm outputs based on the input current level.Vepac’s data acquisition hardware provides an efficient and effective all-in-one solution for customers looking to simplify, enhance and optimise their strain gauge load cell systems.Achieving the shortest possible inspection times, even when working with different components, is paramount when it comes to series production. This is precisely what special machine builder, stoba Sondermaschinen set out to achieve with its InspectorONE optical inspection system, which is based on deep learning and features the Beckhoff XPlanar planar motor system at the conveyor system core.Temperature values are one of the most common elements measured in any data acquisition system.