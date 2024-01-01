Analysers for use in high ambient temperature environments

November 2024 Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring

The 993X series of analysers from Ametek Process Industries are now IECEx Zone 2 certified for use in locations with up to 60°C ambient temperature. Built with IP66-rated enclosures and utilising an integrated cooling system, they can be installed outdoors or in minimally temperature-controlled enclosures, reducing complexity while lowering capital and operating costs. The new 993X configuration option complements the existing ATEX, IECEx, UKEX Zone 1 & Zone 2 and North America Class I Division 2 approvals for analysers installed in areas with lower ambient temperatures.

Michael Gaura, senior product manager explained, “Plant design engineers have been informing us that ambient temperatures have been rising at their operational sites. The higher temperature rating of the 993X will provide users with an analyser designed to operate continuously at higher temperatures, with or without temperature-controlled shelters or cabinets.”

The 993X series of analysers uses UV spectroscopy to measure hydrogen sulphide, carbonyl sulphide and methyl mercaptan in natural gas and biomethane gas streams. These highly advanced analysers are also used to measure hydrogen sulphide, carbonyl sulphide, carbon disulphide, sulphur dioxide and hydrogen in sulphur removal and recovery operations. Standard features include colour touch-screen display and Modbus communications.

For over 40 years, AMETEK Process Instruments has served the hydrocarbon processing industry with innovative, reliable analysers that meet the highest safety standards and help achieve improved levels of productivity and process gas quality. The company is recognised worldwide for analyser reliability and accuracy supported by exceptional service.

AMETEK Process Instruments, +1 412 828 9040 , karla.graves@ametek.com, www.ametekpi.com





