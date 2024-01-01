Positioning system for automatic adjustment of auxiliary and positioning axes

November 2024 Sensors & Transducers





The PSE 34x-14 positioning system from Vepac is an intelligent compact solution for the automatic adjustment of auxiliary and positioning axes. It consists of an EC motor, gear, controller, measuring system, and bus communication or IO-Link interface. The integrated control electronics relieve the central machine control system. External power units, proximity switches, or limit switches are not required.

The absolute measuring system for 250 revolutions eliminates the need for time-consuming reference travel, and increases machine efficiency. High positioning accuracy is achieved by directly measuring the position on the output shaft. The galvanically isolated supply voltages for control and power electronics enable an emergency stop function to be easily implemented without interrupting communication with the control system.

Address and baud rate switches allow easy commissioning, even without knowledge of the control software (not for IO-Link). The device can be mounted on a spindle using a hollow shaft, without an additional coupling. Two bus connections are available for looping through the bus signal (not for IO-Link).

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





