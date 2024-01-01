Positioning system for automatic adjustment of auxiliary and positioning axes

The PSE 34x-14 positioning system from Vepac is an intelligent compact solution for the automatic adjustment of auxiliary and positioning axes. It consists of an EC motor, gear, controller, measuring system, and bus communication or IO-Link interface. The integrated control electronics relieve the central machine control system. External power units, proximity switches, or limit switches are not required.
The absolute measuring system for 250 revolutions eliminates the need for time-consuming reference travel, and increases machine efficiency. High positioning accuracy is achieved by directly measuring the position on the output shaft. The galvanically isolated supply voltages for control and power electronics enable an emergency stop function to be easily implemented without interrupting communication with the control system.
Address and baud rate switches allow easy commissioning, even without knowledge of the control software (not for IO-Link). The device can be mounted on a spindle using a hollow shaft, without an additional coupling. Two bus connections are available for looping through the bus signal (not for IO-Link).
Enhancing AI-powered object detection and recognition capabilities
Innodisk has announced its cooperation with Advantech, a global leader in AIoT and edge computing. This collaboration leverages Innodisk’s customisable MIPI camera modules and Advantech’s Intel x86-based AFE-R360 solution to enhance AI-powered object detection and recognition capabilities, expanding visual applications for autonomous mobile robots in smart factories and warehouses.
Leaders in sensor technology
Photoelectric eyes have always needed perfect working conditions, but in the workplace there is no such thing. Steam, water, light and dirt interfere with most photoelectric eyes, but never with a Telco sensor.
Rugged, agile and scalable boards
Embedded computing pioneer, AAEON has launched the PICO-ASL4 and GENE-ASL6, both featuring the new Intel Atom x7000RE Processor Series for the edge.
Rugged gateway board with open-source flexibility
The SRG-CM4 from Vepac brings all the open-source flexibility of the Raspberry Pi OS and ecosystem to AAEON’s signature rugged, durable gateway design to create a truly industry-ready modular system.
Miniature position sensor for precision motion control
The ILPS-13Z Series miniature linear variable inductive transducer position sensor is designed to deliver exceptional performance and reliability for a wide range of industrial and laboratory applications, including automotive R&D, motorsports, motion control, medical, military and aerospace.
Heavy-duty tablet achieves global certification
In a significant advancement for the company’s rugged tablets, the Teguar TRT-5380-10 heavy-duty tablet from Vepac has successfully acquired 11 international certifications, setting a new standard in quality, safety, and security across global markets.
Industrial automation edge AI
Teguar, a leading provider of industrial computer solutions, has announced an innovative partnership with Hailo, an AI chip maker renowned for its high-performance edge AI accelerators. This marks a significant step forward in Teguar’s mission to provide powerful and reliable computing solutions for a wide range of industries.
Versatile, powerful vector network analyser
Vepac’s SNA6000A Series from Siglent provides instantaneous measurement results of parameters such as Q-factor, bandwidth and insertion loss, and also give insights into scattering, differential and time-domain measurements.
Precise and reliable time synchronisation
The 8100 series from Vepac Electronics consists of fully modular time reference systems that offer precise and reliable time synchronisation at extremely competitive prices, and they are particularly well suited for critical infrastructure applications.