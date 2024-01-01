Celebrating 65 years: rebuilding and redefining its legacy

Founded in 1959 by Neill Simpson, Axiom Hydraulics has grown into one of South Africa’s elite hydraulic companies. Over the past six and a half decades the team has weathered many challenges, but none as devastating as the fire of 2023. The fire ravaged their property, destroying stock, machinery, offices and the entire manufacturing facility, not to mention the years of memories.

It was a stunning blow, with the only saving grace being that it occurred on a public holiday, and thankfully no staff were injured. “Standing in the rubble of a once proud facility you begin to question if you will ever be able to recover. A 64-year history reduced to embers over the course of a single day. Your mind reels as you struggle to grasp the overwhelming scale of the loss. Where do you even begin?” reflects Eugene Tondolo. “A 64-year history was reduced to embers over the course of a single day.”

But it’s not the nature of Axiom to dwell in that mindset for long. They are fundamentally a solution-based company, and that is exactly what they leaned into during this time. Fortunately, they were able to move operations to another building that survived the blaze while they planned their next move. Load by load, the destruction was cleared away and the shell of the building revealed itself. New machinery and stock were ordered, and projects continued while a new facility was designed and construction started on a state-of-the-art facility.

“Fast-forward a year and we have emerged stronger than ever, restocked, and rebuilt from the ground up – just in time to celebrate our 65th anniversary,” says Tondolo. Celebrating milestones always feels good but it is even sweeter after surviving against such devastating odds. Now, under the leadership of Eugene Tondolo, the company has welcomed on board Impro Fluidtek to its brand family, alongside the well-established and world-class brands of SUN Hydraulics, Black Bruin, ASA Hydraulik, Ausco, Eckerle, Dura-Bar and Brevini.

Its portfolio of products is backed up by an extensive stockholding, meaning it offers faster lead times than most of its competitors. Not every project can be planned for, and if an emergency strikes, clients know they can trust Axiom to react and deliver.

As Axiom Hydraulics celebrates 65 remarkable years, its journey has been one of resilience, strength, determination and growth. Overcoming the challenges of a devastating fire, the team took the opportunity to rebuild, redefine, and renew their commitment to excellence. With new partnerships and an expanded portfolio of trusted brands, they are better equipped than ever to meet the needs of their industry and clients.

In honour of this milestone, they have updated their iconic logo − a symbol recognised and respected by many. This new look represents their vision, while honouring the legacy that has brought them here. Though they may appear a little different, their dedication to providing innovative solutions remains unwavering. Here’s to the next chapter of Axiom Hydraulics − bringing innovation to life and confidently embracing the future.

For more information contact Axiom Hydraulics, +27 11 334 3068 , info@axiom.org.za, www.axiomsa.co.za





