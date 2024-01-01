How to claim CPD points

SAIMC makes it possible for you to claim CPD points for attending courses and technical meetings, or completing an online quiz on a SA Instrumentation & Control magazine. Once you have completed the course or attended the presentation, all you need to do is submit your claim to ECSA with the relevant Validation Number and Unique Verification Number. In the case of a quiz you can download your certificate and submit it in the same way.

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: The real damage of fake news

SAIMC: Durban branch

SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO

SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

SAIMC gala dinner

SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

SAIMC: Durban branch

SAIMC: Secunda branch

SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Zero hunger and digital transformation strategies

People depend on accurate information and their own reasoning and belief systems to draw conclusions or make decisions. However, when they are inundated with fake news, the reliability of the information they receive is compromised.The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its technology meeting on 4 September at the Premier Inn in Pinetown. Following the success of the first discussion group held in July, the topic this month was ‘SmartAt the recent Johannesburg branch technical event, the presentation was by Jenine Jansen Van Vuuren from Comtest, with the topic ‘To Measure Is To Know’.The 2024 SAIMC AGM was the most efficient meeting − not just AGM − that I have ever attended, even with 44 members in attendance. We even beat the record of one hour set by our previous chair of theIn celebration of Women’s Month, the SAIMC NPC Johannesburg Branch hosted a ladies event on 16 August 2024 at the Northcliff Country Club. The theme was ‘art class’ and each lady got to paint and decorateIn the glamorous setting of the Monte Casino Ballroom, the 2024 SAIMC gala dinner kicked off with delicious blue cocktails in the foyer, and a soundtrack of ‘oohs and aahs’ at the array of beautiful and interesting masks adorning the guests in keeping with the theme of Masquerade Ball.The SAIMC Johannesburg Branch technical event for August was hosted by Swagelok, with the guest speaker being Keenan Naidoo. Keenan is a field engineer whose expertise shone through in his wonderfulThe Durban branch of the SAIMC held a most interesting and well-attended technology evening in August. The topic was the application of drone technology in engineering work.Mpendulo Shabangu from Mbonyasambe Technology Solutions visited the Secunda branch on 7 August, to deliver a presentation on Temperature Profiling using Distributed Temperature Sensor technology.The United Nations published 17 goals under Sustainable Development. Digital transformation could play a major role in addressing these goals, but a radical change in attitude among South Africa’s political leaders are required, as can be seen from the Digital Transformation Strategy of South Africa compared to those of other countries.