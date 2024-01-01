Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Fieldbus & Industrial Networking



Print this page printer friendly version

Condition monitoring with IO-Link rotary encoders

October 2024 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Whether in the materials handling industry, in packaging machines or in wind turbines, sensors with an IO-Link interface are increasingly being used to pave the way to Industry 4.0. With the ENA**TL-**IO-Link, Pepperl+Fuchs was one of the first manufacturers to launch an absolute rotary encoder with IO-Link interface that was available in numerous variants and with a wide range of setting parameters.

Why rotary encoders with IO-Link?

The internationally standardised IO-Link interface enables continuous communication between the control level and the individual sensors at the field level. Sensors equipped with IO-Link not only fulfil their actual sensor function, but also create the basis for systematic diagnostic concepts. Therefore, the condition of machines can be continuously monitored so that failures and downtime can be prevented through predictive maintenance.

The use of intelligent, communication-capable rotary encoders is an easy way to implement condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. No heavy investment is required for retrofitting the plant. The measured values are transmitted at a speed of 230,4 kBit/s via COM3, the highest transmission speed in the IO-Link standard.

Sophisticated functionalities

Pepperl+Fuchs offers a wide range of IO-Link rotary encoders in different mechanical variants that can be implemented in all common applications for absolute rotary encoders. The sensors are robust and wear-free, and precisely detect the rotation angle of the encoder shaft. In addition, the ENA**TL-**IO-Link comes with a multitude of sophisticated functionalities:

• The multiturn function enables the mapping of cyclic applications.

• The preset function allows position values to be adjusted during operation.

• The rotary encoder not only measures position values in rotating movements, but also temperature values. This makes it possible to draw conclusions about the condition of the machine.

• Critical position and temperature ranges can be individually defined. As soon as a critical value is reached, the machine can be switched off automatically.

The encoder provides high-precision measurement data, and is characterised by its robust design. You have all the advantages of an IO-Link interface at your disposal: easy parameterisation, simplified maintenance, and complete data transparency.

Easy commissioning due to IO-Link

The IO-Link interface not only enables condition monitoring and predictive maintenance, but also facilitates configuration and integration of the rotary encoder. Via an IO-Link master, the ENA**TL-**IO-Link can be parameterised more quickly and easily than conventional rotary encoders. The IO-Link master offers extensive configuration options, and the parameters can be easily adapted via software tools.

Practical applications

Typical applications for the ENA**TL-**IO-Link are positioning and length measurement tasks, for example on conveyor belts, cranes, elevators, and packaging machines.

IO-Link sensor technology is already widely used in conveyor technology. Therefore, the IO-Link rotary encoder fits perfectly into the overall architecture of existing plants. Since all components are based on the same standard and can be commissioned in a similar way, the management and maintenance effort is reduced.

For example, the ENA**TL-**IO-Link is used on conveyor belts in beverage-filling machines. Depending on the type of bottle, the width of the conveyor belt must be flexibly adjusted so that the bottles run in an accurate row for filling and labelling. Attached to an automatic crank wheel, the IO-Link rotary encoder uses the adjustable signal flags to provide information on whether the new conveyor belt width has been correctly implemented by the motor.

Due to its robust design, the ENA**TL-**IO-Link is also suitable for use in harsh environments, for example, in wind turbines. Here, it detects the position of the nacelle as part of the azimuth control to determine whether the alignment to the wind has taken place correctly. At the same time, it measures how often the nacelle has already been turned in which direction. This makes it possible to decide whether the turbine must be turned to the left or to the right in order to prevent a cable break between the nacelle and the tower. With its painted and galvanised housing, a flange made of aluminium and an encoder shaft made of V2A stainless steel, the sensor is protected against corrosion. It is also insensitive to splash water and temporary submersion. Therefore, the rotary encoder can easily handle weather conditions like rain or snow.

Due to its high resistance, the ENA**TL-**IO-Link is also suitable for offshore environments. The mechanical parts of the sensor are protected against the effects of salt and the associated risk of corrosion, and also against splash water and temporary submersion. In cranes that are used for loading and unloading on ships, the rotary encoder can monitor the horizontal and vertical movement of the machine. Since the rotary encoder is installed inside the equipment, its inherent protective properties mean that a heavy-duty rotary encoder is not necessary.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 430 0250
Email: info@za.pepperl-fuchs.com
www: www.pepperl-fuchs.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Pepperl+Fuchs


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

EtherCAT interoperability removes industrial networking barriers
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Selecting the right communication technology is one of the most important decisions engineers make, and interoperability helps with that decision. Key development tools and standards ensure interoperability among many EtherCAT devices and manufacturers.

Read more...
Condition monitoring to go
Turck Banner Southern Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Anyone who wants to efficiently monitor the climate in control cabinets will find a comprehensive range of control cabinet monitors for the DIN rail in Turck Banner’s cabinet condition monitoring family.

Read more...
IO-Link master for the automation and IT world
ifm - South Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The decentralised IO-Link master modules from ifm serve as a gateway between intelligent IO-Link sensors and the fieldbus. Important information on the intelligent sensors can also be simultaneously sent.

Read more...
Efficiently consolidate analogue signals and reduce wiring
Turck Banner Southern Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Control engineers can bring analogue signals into a control system more efficiently with the new R95C 8-port analogue input to modbus hub.

Read more...
Moxa launches high-bandwidth Ethernet switch portfolio
RJ Connect Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Moxa has announced its new MRX Series Layer 3 rackmount Ethernet switches that support 64 ports with up to 16 ports of 10GbE speed to accelerate data aggregation for industrial applications.

Read more...
Process control system for the entire plant lifecycle
Siemens South Africa Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The automation of process plants has been characterised by IT silos for a long time. The high level of IT security required was achieved through strict isolation from the outside world. However, this made unlocking the opportunities for digitalisation very difficult. This is a compelling reason to opt for Simatic PCS neo – Siemens’s completely web-based process control system with state-of-the-art IT security concepts.

Read more...
System-on-module for industrial IoT applications
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
An established pioneer in embedded device connectivity, NetBurner has announced the launch of its latest solution, the SOMRT1061 System-on-Module (SOM). With impressive performance in a small 25,4 mm size, it is ideal for use as a main system processor, a network sub-processor, or even an encrypted Serial to Ethernet server.

Read more...
Case history 194: Boiler level control problem.
Michael Brown Control Engineering Editor's Choice Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
A boiler level control in a petrochemical refinery was causing problems, as the level was cycling badly and taking a long time to recover from sudden load changes. In addition, there were frequent high-level alarms.

Read more...
KROHNE reaches important milestone in Ethernet-APL
KROHNE Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
In December 2023, KROHNE made Ethernet-APL demo devices available to selected customers. This step marks an important milestone in the company’s own Ethernet APL development project for various sensor types. Ethernet-APL technology is a revolution in the process industry.

Read more...
Pioneering connectivity for 4IR
LAPP Southern Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
As industries increasingly move towards digitalisation, the need for streamlined, efficient and cost-effective connectivity solutions has never been more crucial. At the heart of this transformation is Single Pair Ethernet, a revolutionary technology that LAPP has embraced and developed to meet the evolving demands of the modern industrial environment.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved