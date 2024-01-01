Condition monitoring with IO-Link rotary encoders

October 2024 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Whether in the materials handling industry, in packaging machines or in wind turbines, sensors with an IO-Link interface are increasingly being used to pave the way to Industry 4.0. With the ENA**TL-**IO-Link, Pepperl+Fuchs was one of the first manufacturers to launch an absolute rotary encoder with IO-Link interface that was available in numerous variants and with a wide range of setting parameters.

Why rotary encoders with IO-Link?

The internationally standardised IO-Link interface enables continuous communication between the control level and the individual sensors at the field level. Sensors equipped with IO-Link not only fulfil their actual sensor function, but also create the basis for systematic diagnostic concepts. Therefore, the condition of machines can be continuously monitored so that failures and downtime can be prevented through predictive maintenance.

The use of intelligent, communication-capable rotary encoders is an easy way to implement condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. No heavy investment is required for retrofitting the plant. The measured values are transmitted at a speed of 230,4 kBit/s via COM3, the highest transmission speed in the IO-Link standard.

Sophisticated functionalities

Pepperl+Fuchs offers a wide range of IO-Link rotary encoders in different mechanical variants that can be implemented in all common applications for absolute rotary encoders. The sensors are robust and wear-free, and precisely detect the rotation angle of the encoder shaft. In addition, the ENA**TL-**IO-Link comes with a multitude of sophisticated functionalities:

• The multiturn function enables the mapping of cyclic applications.

• The preset function allows position values to be adjusted during operation.

• The rotary encoder not only measures position values in rotating movements, but also temperature values. This makes it possible to draw conclusions about the condition of the machine.

• Critical position and temperature ranges can be individually defined. As soon as a critical value is reached, the machine can be switched off automatically.

The encoder provides high-precision measurement data, and is characterised by its robust design. You have all the advantages of an IO-Link interface at your disposal: easy parameterisation, simplified maintenance, and complete data transparency.

Easy commissioning due to IO-Link

The IO-Link interface not only enables condition monitoring and predictive maintenance, but also facilitates configuration and integration of the rotary encoder. Via an IO-Link master, the ENA**TL-**IO-Link can be parameterised more quickly and easily than conventional rotary encoders. The IO-Link master offers extensive configuration options, and the parameters can be easily adapted via software tools.

Practical applications

Typical applications for the ENA**TL-**IO-Link are positioning and length measurement tasks, for example on conveyor belts, cranes, elevators, and packaging machines.

IO-Link sensor technology is already widely used in conveyor technology. Therefore, the IO-Link rotary encoder fits perfectly into the overall architecture of existing plants. Since all components are based on the same standard and can be commissioned in a similar way, the management and maintenance effort is reduced.

For example, the ENA**TL-**IO-Link is used on conveyor belts in beverage-filling machines. Depending on the type of bottle, the width of the conveyor belt must be flexibly adjusted so that the bottles run in an accurate row for filling and labelling. Attached to an automatic crank wheel, the IO-Link rotary encoder uses the adjustable signal flags to provide information on whether the new conveyor belt width has been correctly implemented by the motor.

Due to its robust design, the ENA**TL-**IO-Link is also suitable for use in harsh environments, for example, in wind turbines. Here, it detects the position of the nacelle as part of the azimuth control to determine whether the alignment to the wind has taken place correctly. At the same time, it measures how often the nacelle has already been turned in which direction. This makes it possible to decide whether the turbine must be turned to the left or to the right in order to prevent a cable break between the nacelle and the tower. With its painted and galvanised housing, a flange made of aluminium and an encoder shaft made of V2A stainless steel, the sensor is protected against corrosion. It is also insensitive to splash water and temporary submersion. Therefore, the rotary encoder can easily handle weather conditions like rain or snow.

Due to its high resistance, the ENA**TL-**IO-Link is also suitable for offshore environments. The mechanical parts of the sensor are protected against the effects of salt and the associated risk of corrosion, and also against splash water and temporary submersion. In cranes that are used for loading and unloading on ships, the rotary encoder can monitor the horizontal and vertical movement of the machine. Since the rotary encoder is installed inside the equipment, its inherent protective properties mean that a heavy-duty rotary encoder is not necessary.

Credit(s)

Pepperl+Fuchs





