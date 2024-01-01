Registration mark detectors for packaging

Vepac’s SMARTEYE COLORMARK ll registration mark sensors combine unique colour perception ability with very high-speed response. Many important features have been incorporated into the design to meet the increasing demand for precision registration control on today’s higher-speed packaging machinery. It provides extended operating ranges, enhanced background suppression, and the elimination of saturation problems.
The specific task of a photoelectric registration mark detector is to respond to printed registration marks on packaging material as they pass through the sensor’s light beam. The output of the sensor must switch when the mark arrives precisely in position for the control function to occur. The resolution of the exact location of each passing registration mark is key to ensuring that the initiation of the electromechanical response triggered by the sensor is in synchronisation with the arrival of the mark.
The SMARTEYE X-MARKTM from Tri-Tronics is the fastest, most accurate registration mark sensor available on the market. It was designed to target the printing, packaging and converting markets.
The SMARTEYE SmartDot laser sensor from Tri-Tronics is designed for general-purpose sensing applications, and can also be used for precise, small parts detection at long ranges. The consistently small laser beam is used to detect such things as a tab on a battery, a misaligned or missing bottle cap, or a cross-threaded can lid.
TPL Vision, a leader in innovative lighting solutions for machine vision, has launched a new Dark Field accessory compatible with its acclaimed Modular Ringlight. This addition enhances the product’s flexibility and unlocks new application opportunities. The Modular Ringlight offers a standardised platform for ring light functionality, empowering users to optimise their illumination setup with unparalleled flexibility.
Many of today’s industrial control functions require a sensor that can provide dependable detection of position or presence of transparent containers. The RetroSmart provides a single, non-chattering output for each transparent container that passes by, independent of size or shape, and whether it is empty or full.
The SMARTEYE STEALTH-UV sensor from Vepac is a special-purpose sensor designed to detect the presence of invisible fluorescent materials contained in or added to chalks, inks, paint, greases, glue or optical brighteners found in labels, paper, tape or string.
Fibre-optic sensing has revolutionised the way we monitor and measure various physical parameters. In this article, we explore the importance of contrast in fibre-optic sensing and how it contributes to the success of this powerful technology.
The digital fibre-optic sensor from Tri-Tronics is designed to provide reliable detection using plastic fibre-optic light guides.