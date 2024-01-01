New lighting solution for machine vision

September 2024 Sensors & Transducers





TPL Vision, a leader in innovative lighting solutions for machine vision, has launched a new Dark Field (DKF) accessory compatible with its acclaimed Modular Ringlight. This addition enhances the product’s flexibility and unlocks new application opportunities. The Modular Ringlight offers a standardised platform for ring light functionality, empowering users to optimise their illumination setup with unparalleled flexibility. With just one concept, it can cover various applications requiring different lighting techniques, including bright field, dome, low angle, and now also dark field lighting. This adaptability not only saves time spent on testing, but also reduces operating costs through its robust and versatile design.

The latest enhancement introduces specialised dark field illumination, enabling users to improve surface inspection applications by accentuating details and highlighting defects such as dot peen markings and surface defects, even on shiny surfaces. The Dark Field accessory transforms the Modular Ringlight into an indispensable tool for a wide range of vision applications. From dynamic automation scenarios requiring flexibility, to AI-driven projects seeking optimal illumination, it helps to achieve the highest contrast for maximum precision.

With this new launch, TPL Vision reaffirms its commitment to cutting-edge solutions that empower users to achieve unparalleled results by optimising their illumination.

For more information contact Angelika Febert, TPL Vision, +44 1738 310 392 , afebert@tpl-vision.co.uk, www.tpl-vision.com





