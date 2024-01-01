Pushing technological boundaries with Festo Electric Automation solutions

In the ever-evolving landscape of Industrial Automation, Festo Electric Automation solutions are at the forefront of a revolution, fundamentally reshaping production paradigms. As a global leader in automation, Festo focuses on intelligent connectivity to reduce costs, save time, and increase efficiency and convenience for customers. By consistently integrating state-of-the-art technologies and innovative approaches, Festo ensures their products remain ahead of the curve.

“Our journey to becoming leaders in Electric Automation has been driven by a deep-seated desire to meet the evolving technological demands of modern industries. We understand that success today relies not just on meeting standards, but on setting them,” said Marcus Gericke, Electric Automation Business Unit Manager at Festo South Africa. This commitment to advancing the industry is exemplified by products like the Servo Drive CMMT-AS, Servo Drive CMMT-ST, CPX-AP Remote IO, and VTUX-A-P-APA; each renowned for their unique features.

Achieving efficiency with the Servo Drives CMMT-ST

A significant advancement in Festo’s Electric Automation product lineup is the Servo Drive CMMT-ST, an ultra-compact, low-voltage controller known for its economic efficiency and space-saving design. Its compact footprint optimises space inside control cabinets, and operates on the existing 24 V DC network, delivering a maximum continuous output of 150 W without needing an extra power supply unit. This streamlined approach cuts costs, simplifies installation, and reduces cooling needs.

Moreover, the CMMT-ST integrates seamlessly into various industrial environments, offering robust performance and flexibility. Its efficient operation within existing infrastructure emphasises its practicality, enabling businesses to boost productivity with minimal investment. Whether for precision engineering or complex automation needs, the CMMT-ST sets a new standard in compact, efficient control technology.

The compact and powerful CMMT-AS

The CMMT-AS, the CMMT-ST’s counterpart, is a state-of-the-art compact servo drive engineered for dynamic motion control, including precise point-to-point and interpolating operations. It excels in demanding applications across packaging machines, assembly lines, and the electronics industry. This servo drive integrates with major controller manufacturers’ fieldbuses, facilitating straightforward incorporation into existing application programs. It enhances operational agility and supports streamlined automation processes through advanced fieldbus integration. Its robust design and high-performance capabilities ensure reliability and precision, crucial for industries requiring intricate motion control solutions.

CPX-AP Remote IO – automation platform for real-time performance

The Festo CPX-AP modular remote I/O system represents a cutting-edge solution, designed to streamline your network topology and simplify cabling complexities, significantly reducing project engineering and commissioning efforts. This versatile technology allows for flexible and decentralised configurations, enabling near real-time communication capabilities that optimise performance across various applications. By integrating remote I/O with valve terminals like the VTUX-A-P-APA within the automation platform, it enhances operational efficiency while lowering installation components and maintenance costs.

The CPX-AP’s unparalleled flexibility and scalability make it indispensable in adapting to the evolving needs of modern industrial environments. Its robust communication system supports high-speed data transmission and processing, ensuring reliable connectivity over extended distances. Whether used in automotive manufacturing, electronics production, or logistics automation, the CPX-AP empowers factories to achieve enhanced productivity.

Adaptable Valve Terminal VTUX-A-P-APA for the future

The Valve Terminal VTUX-A-P-APA introduces pioneering advancements in materials, modularity, and communication standards. As the successor to the renowned CPV, MPA-L/S, and VTUG series, it stands out with its high flow rate, and serves as an ideal platform for digitalised production environments. The VTUX modules are internally communicative, allowing for flexible arrangement according to specific requirements, providing maximum design freedom for valve terminal configurations.

Whether employing multipin or fieldbus technology, this valve terminal aligns seamlessly with machine control architectures, ensuring universal compatibility. With advanced AP communication technology, connections remain straightforward and reliable, even across extensive distances, facilitating rationalised operations akin to having all system components centralised in one location.

“These focus products from Festo South Africa’s Electric Automation sector stand apart prominently from competitors through a unique blend of technological innovations, customisation capabilities, efficiency-driven designs, and robust customer support,” concludes Gericke. This unique blend establishes Festo as a respected global supplier with extensive experience, driving impactful advancements in production worldwide.

