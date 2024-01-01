Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

Pushing technological boundaries with Festo Electric Automation solutions

August 2024 Editor's Choice

In the ever-evolving landscape of Industrial Automation, Festo Electric Automation solutions are at the forefront of a revolution, fundamentally reshaping production paradigms. As a global leader in automation, Festo focuses on intelligent connectivity to reduce costs, save time, and increase efficiency and convenience for customers. By consistently integrating state-of-the-art technologies and innovative approaches, Festo ensures their products remain ahead of the curve.

“Our journey to becoming leaders in Electric Automation has been driven by a deep-seated desire to meet the evolving technological demands of modern industries. We understand that success today relies not just on meeting standards, but on setting them,” said Marcus Gericke, Electric Automation Business Unit Manager at Festo South Africa. This commitment to advancing the industry is exemplified by products like the Servo Drive CMMT-AS, Servo Drive CMMT-ST, CPX-AP Remote IO, and VTUX-A-P-APA; each renowned for their unique features.

Achieving efficiency with the Servo Drives CMMT-ST

A significant advancement in Festo’s Electric Automation product lineup is the Servo Drive CMMT-ST, an ultra-compact, low-voltage controller known for its economic efficiency and space-saving design. Its compact footprint optimises space inside control cabinets, and operates on the existing 24 V DC network, delivering a maximum continuous output of 150 W without needing an extra power supply unit. This streamlined approach cuts costs, simplifies installation, and reduces cooling needs.

Moreover, the CMMT-ST integrates seamlessly into various industrial environments, offering robust performance and flexibility. Its efficient operation within existing infrastructure emphasises its practicality, enabling businesses to boost productivity with minimal investment. Whether for precision engineering or complex automation needs, the CMMT-ST sets a new standard in compact, efficient control technology.

The compact and powerful CMMT-AS

The CMMT-AS, the CMMT-ST’s counterpart, is a state-of-the-art compact servo drive engineered for dynamic motion control, including precise point-to-point and interpolating operations. It excels in demanding applications across packaging machines, assembly lines, and the electronics industry. This servo drive integrates with major controller manufacturers’ fieldbuses, facilitating straightforward incorporation into existing application programs. It enhances operational agility and supports streamlined automation processes through advanced fieldbus integration. Its robust design and high-performance capabilities ensure reliability and precision, crucial for industries requiring intricate motion control solutions.

CPX-AP Remote IO – automation platform for real-time performance

The Festo CPX-AP modular remote I/O system represents a cutting-edge solution, designed to streamline your network topology and simplify cabling complexities, significantly reducing project engineering and commissioning efforts. This versatile technology allows for flexible and decentralised configurations, enabling near real-time communication capabilities that optimise performance across various applications. By integrating remote I/O with valve terminals like the VTUX-A-P-APA within the automation platform, it enhances operational efficiency while lowering installation components and maintenance costs.

The CPX-AP’s unparalleled flexibility and scalability make it indispensable in adapting to the evolving needs of modern industrial environments. Its robust communication system supports high-speed data transmission and processing, ensuring reliable connectivity over extended distances. Whether used in automotive manufacturing, electronics production, or logistics automation, the CPX-AP empowers factories to achieve enhanced productivity.

Adaptable Valve Terminal VTUX-A-P-APA for the future

The Valve Terminal VTUX-A-P-APA introduces pioneering advancements in materials, modularity, and communication standards. As the successor to the renowned CPV, MPA-L/S, and VTUG series, it stands out with its high flow rate, and serves as an ideal platform for digitalised production environments. The VTUX modules are internally communicative, allowing for flexible arrangement according to specific requirements, providing maximum design freedom for valve terminal configurations.

Whether employing multipin or fieldbus technology, this valve terminal aligns seamlessly with machine control architectures, ensuring universal compatibility. With advanced AP communication technology, connections remain straightforward and reliable, even across extensive distances, facilitating rationalised operations akin to having all system components centralised in one location.

“These focus products from Festo South Africa’s Electric Automation sector stand apart prominently from competitors through a unique blend of technological innovations, customisation capabilities, efficiency-driven designs, and robust customer support,” concludes Gericke. This unique blend establishes Festo as a respected global supplier with extensive experience, driving impactful advancements in production worldwide.

For more info on Festo products, visit www.festo.co.za, email them on [email protected] or call them on 08600 FESTO (33786). 


Credit(s)

Email: [email protected]
www: www.festo.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Festo South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Smart e-mobility solutions
Schneider Electric South Africa Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
While electric vehicles are gaining traction in many international markets, uptake of this green form of transport is still lagging somewhat in South Africa. Even so, local demand is growing, as more environmentally conscious motorists are seeking cleaner alternatives to internal combustion engines.

Read more...
Loop signature 23: Tuning Part 2.
Editor's Choice System Integration & Control Systems Design
It is my opinion that most tuning methods are very crude. They do of course also offer a starting point for tuning if one is not fortunate enough to have a sophisticated tuning package like a Protuner around.

Read more...
Top 10 emerging technologies
Editor's Choice News
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has identified ten technologies likely to make a significant positive impact in the next three to five years. These are detailed in the ‘Top 10 Emerging Technologies’ report, which explains each technology’s potential for addressing global challenges and the factors that will shape the future and revolutionise connectivity still further.

Read more...
Hack-proof measurement technology
VEGA Controls SA Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Users in the process industry have not prioritised cyber security. This might be because they assume the IT department’s responsibility, or they don’t feel directly threatened. However, both attitudes are neglectful, and here’s why: IT security should always be a joint task between IT and OT.

Read more...
Into the future with green hydrogen
Pepperl+Fuchs Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
German company, Pepperl+Fuchs is a pioneer and innovator in explosion protection and industrial sensor technology. SA Instrumentation & Control’s editor caught up with Marc Van Pelt, managing director of Pepperl+Fuchs South Africa, to find out more about the company’s involvement in sustainable manufacturing, and especially green hydrogen.

Read more...
A green hydrogen economy
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Hydrogen is an important feedstock in processes ranging from steel, ammonia and fuel production to energy generation and storage. Traditional hydrogen processes generate large amounts of carbon, but green hydrogen has emerged as an important contribution in the global shift towards sustainable energy.

Read more...
Emission-free mobility with hydrogen
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
We are now used to cars powered by electricity; but in the quest for zero carbon emissions, hydrogen cars, or hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), could be the next big thing in the automotive industry.

Read more...
Navigating the energy crossroads
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
In South Africa, industry is at an energy crossroads, caught between optimising energy usage to contain costs, and reducing carbon footprints in line with global sustainability and compliance legislation, and in line with global parent companies’ best practice standards. It is a juggling act to emulate the rest of the world in reducing carbon emissions, while still needing cost-effective, higher carbon fuels simply to keep operating; but there are solutions.

Read more...
2024 global energy outlook
Schneider Electric South Africa Editor's Choice
Schneider Electric’s 2024 Global Energy Outlook highlights five key trends shaping the future of the global energy market.

Read more...
Five steel producers taking action to decarbonise steel production
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Steel is crucial for engineering, construction and the energy transition. There is rising demand, but it produces 7% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. However, by 2030, near-zero emission steel at scale can be achieved by using ambitious, innovative technologies, and collaboration between steel purchasers, producers and companies providing enabling technologies.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved